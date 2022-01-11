ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida resigns early; trades drew attention

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
 7 days ago
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida announced Monday he is stepping down from his job amid reports questioning personal stock trades made at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clarida will resign from his post on Friday, several weeks before his term was set to expire at the end of the month, the central bank announced in a statement.

"Rich's contributions to our monetary policy deliberations, and his leadership of the Fed's first-ever public review of our monetary policy framework, will leave a lasting impact in the field of central banking," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said. "I will miss his wise counsel and vital insights."

In his resignation letter, Clarida said he was "proud and honored" to have participated in the "historic achievement" of updating the Fed's policy framework, in which the central bank in February 2020 changed how it implements its interest-rate decisions based on the rates of inflation and unemployment.

In recent months, however, his tenure as Powell's chief lieutenant has been clouded by allegations of insider trading.

The New York Times initially reported that he sold shares in three stock funds on Feb. 24, 2020, as Fed policymakers gathered to determine how to respond to the earliest stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Three days later, after the stock market had dropped because of worries over the possibility of a full-blown pandemic, Clarida repurchased the shares at a similar price.

The initial sale, however, was not recorded on his required disclosure forms. The Fed said the lack of disclosure was due to an "inadvertent error," while the bank's ethics officer cleared Clarida of any conflicts of interest, according to The Wall Street Journal.

But the situation drew criticism from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as well as some other lawmakers, who called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate "ethically questionable transactions" made by Clarida and other top Federal Reserve officials.

Two regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents, Eric Rosengren of Boston and Robert Kaplan of Dallas, each resigned last year following similar questions.

