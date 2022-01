A meat manufacturer in Wisconsin recalled almost 15,000 pounds of beef sticks after they were mislabeled and did not include warnings about containing an allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced last week. The smoked beef sticks were made by Abbyland Foods, Inc., which is based in Abbotsford. There have been no reports of reactions due to the mislabeling, but inspectors are worried that consumers with allergies to milk could still mistakenly eat the production.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO