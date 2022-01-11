Virtual Special Town Council Meeting

Due to record high cases of COVID-19 in Larimer County, the Estes Park Town Board will return to a virtual format beginning with the Jan. 11 meeting and continuing through at least the Feb. 8 meeting, at which time the necessity of virtual-only meetings will be reassessed. To view or listen to the meeting by Zoom Webinar visit zoom.us/join and use Webinar ID: 982 1690 2040 or for the call-in option dial 877-853-5257 (toll-free). The Zoom Webinar platform allows members of the public who wish to make comments during the meeting to join via call-in (phone) or via online link. Once the individual has joined the meeting, they can provide public comment at appropriate times during the meeting, when called on by a facilitator. Any changes to the meeting format will be posted on www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO