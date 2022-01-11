ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Virtual Special Town Council Meeting

apexnc.org
 7 days ago

AGENDA: The purpose of this meeting is to discuss...

apexnc.org

Urban Milwaukee

Virtual 6th District town hall meeting set for Thursday, January 20

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs will be hosting a virtual 6th District town hall meeting next week on Thursday, January 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The town hall meeting will also feature the announcement of the 2021 Difference Makers Award winners. Those wanting to attend the virtual meeting can register here. After registration is complete, a confirmation email will be sent including instructions on how to access the meeting. Participants can also dial into the meeting via phone at 1 (562) 247-8422 and using the pin 349-846-488.
MILWAUKEE, WI
estesparknews.com

Town Board meetings move to virtual format beginning Jan. 11

Due to record high cases of COVID-19 in Larimer County, the Estes Park Town Board will return to a virtual format beginning with the Jan. 11 meeting and continuing through at least the Feb. 8 meeting, at which time the necessity of virtual-only meetings will be reassessed. To view or listen to the meeting by Zoom Webinar visit zoom.us/join and use Webinar ID: 982 1690 2040 or for the call-in option dial 877-853-5257 (toll-free). The Zoom Webinar platform allows members of the public who wish to make comments during the meeting to join via call-in (phone) or via online link. Once the individual has joined the meeting, they can provide public comment at appropriate times during the meeting, when called on by a facilitator. Any changes to the meeting format will be posted on www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
buckrail.com

Town Council to discuss Condos at Cache + Pearl at Jan. 10 meeting

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Town Council will meet Monday, Jan. 10 to discuss a variety of topics including the Equity Task Force, the sketch plan for new luxury apartments at Cache and Pearl, a speed limit reduction for Rodeo Drive, and a 2.5% mid-year wage adjustment for town employees and joint department employees, amongst other items.
JACKSON, WY
TribTown.com

Medora school board, town council to meet Monday night

The Medora Community School Corp. board of school trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the school, 82 S. George St., Medora. Agenda items include consideration of approval of donations and the 2022-23 pay schedule, and there will be an annual board of finance meeting to receive the report of 2021 investments and review the investment policy.
MEDORA, IN
weavervillenc.org

WEAVERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON THE WATER TREATMENT PLANT EXPANSION PROJECT REVISED NOTICE OF SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

WEAVERVILLE TOWN COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON THE WATER TREATMENT PLANT EXPANSION PROJECT REVISED NOTICE OF SPECIAL CALLED MEETING. PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Weaverville Town Council Committee that is studying the Water Treatment Plant Expansion Project will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm in the Community Room at Town Hall, 30 South Main Street, Weaverville, NC, for the purpose of gathering information and discussing the project. While this meeting is open to the public, public comment will not be taken.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
wbiw.com

Oolitic Town Board will hold a special meeting Thursday

OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Oolitic Town Hall board room. The meeting will address the hiring and swearing-in of deputy marshals.
OOLITIC, IN
KHON2

Community holding informational meeting Wednesday for Keaukaha ‘eco resort’

KEAUKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A new 30 unit resort development proposed in the Keaukaha area, on the Big Island, has the community wanting answers. The apprehension to what’s been dubbed an “eco resort” is due to the lack of community engagement on the part of the developer, according to several residents–many whose families go back […]
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Volunteers Pack 50K COVID-19 Tests, 40K Masks For Baltimore City Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and some volunteers from his administration spent part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day packing tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests and face masks for city schools. On Monday morning 50,000 tests and over 40,000 masks were packed by Scott and his team to be distributed to city schools Tuesday, the mayor tweeted. Scott tied the packing event to the holiday commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr. “King believed that everybody can be great because everybody can serve,” he said. “So thanks to the great public servants who came out today!” We did it! Over 40,000 masks and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sedona.Biz

Yes, on Cultural Park Affordable Housing in Sedona

By Tommy Acosta Sedona News: It’s a no brainer Sedona is in dire need of affordable housing for our workforce. That is why it’s odd influential voices in the community would be arguing against the city’s purchase of the Cultural Park to be used for that purpose. Yes, the price tag for the park itself [...] The post Yes, on Cultural Park Affordable Housing in Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Governor Mark Gordon held a virtual town hall meeting Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Governor Mark Gordon held a virtual town hall meeting Friday. His Strike Team discussed the next phase of the Drive and Thrive push. There were 10 goals and proposals put at the center of the meeting. Teams from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services,...
WYOMING STATE

