Environment

Milder Air Is Moving In

By Dave Holder
kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvernight lows will range from the single digits in the north and east to the 20s across the southwest, however, temperatures will hold steady or...

www.kxnet.com

CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
WFMJ.com

Coldest air of the season is expected to move in later this week

After a very active start to the work week, Tuesday is looking like we can catch our breath. Temperatures heading out the door will feel brisk in the mid to upper 20’s. A few scattered flurries will remain possible mainly during the morning hours. Clouds will be around for most of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will cap off at a high of 30 degrees.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nbc15.com

Milder Temperatures Today, Then Turning Cooler

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will have cloudy skies to start off the day, but sunshine and mild temperatures are expected for the afternoon. Southerly winds will draw the milder air into the state today but a cold front will move through early tomorrow. Behind the front, wind will shift to northwesterly, and temperatures will plunge.
KZTV 10

Warm and windy today but more cold air on the way

If you are a fan of the warm and humid air that usually resides in South Texas, enjoy the next 36-48 hours. A strong cold front, accompanied by a lot of wind, cold air and light rain, will arrive Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and stick around through the weekend.
kxnet.com

Warmest early and much colder later on. How long will it last?

There will be a dramatic drop in the temps beginning tomorrow morning. Most of our high temps will be before noon with falling afternoon temps into the single digits most locations. While it will be much colder the wind will be quite strong tomorrow and that means dangerous wind chills once again.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
