ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Man accidentally shoots himself during NYE celebratory gunfire in Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112MMM_0di2pXX900

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man firing celebratory gunshots on New Year’s Day in Virginia Beach accidentally shot himself, police say.

According to police, the incident began around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 when they got a call from a local hospital telling them that a man was just dropped off at the location and was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left ankle.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Marquise Ryan Billups, initially told police that he was walking to his car near Malibu Palms Drive when he was shot.

RELATED: Local police warn that celebratory gunfire on NYE can be deadly

After further interviews with Billups, police say he ultimately confessed to firing his firearm multiple times into the air at midnight on New Year’s Day. As he was getting into his vehicle, Billups told police that this was when he accidentally shot himself in the ankle.

Billups was subsequently charged with reckless handling of a firearm. The incident is still under investigation.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 13

Cynthia L Jones
7d ago

Just reading thru the Headlines..makes me understand, we need to put most males on spironolactone testosterone blockers!!!🧟

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebratory Gunfire#Weather#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 1 seriously injured following late-night Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a homicide.  Officials say it happened around 10:43 p.m. Saturday on the first block of Scott Drive. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims who had been struck by gunfire. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the second was transported to a local hospital with […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy