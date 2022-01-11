ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Speed skater Erin Jackson lost a chance at gold — until her teammate stepped in

By Jaclyn Diaz
WEKU
WEKU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znFvp_0di2p59I00
Erin Jackson's teammate Brittany Bowe (right) gave up her spot for the 2022 Beijing Olympics after Jackson was eliminated during trials for women's speedskating. Jackson will be competing in Bowe's place. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Erin Jackson wasn't going to miss a chance at Olympic gold if her teammate could do anything about it.

Jackson, the world's top ranked woman in the 500 meter event for speed skating, slipped during U.S. Olympic trials in Milwaukee — costing her one of two spots in Beijing.

Those prized spots went to the winner of the event, Brittany Bowe, and the second-place finisher Kimi Goetz.

Jackson, who came in third, looked liked she was going to miss her likely final trip to the Olympics after competing in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Missing the competition would've been a shock, as Jackson is the top-ranked skater in this event, according to ESPN. In November, she became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event in speed skating.

So, Bowe decided to step in.

Bowe, who is heading to her third Olympics, decided to give up her qualifying spot, which opened up an opportunity for Jackson to take her place in Beijing.

"Erin has earned her right to be on this 500 meter team," Bowe told NBC. "She is ranked number one in the world and no one is more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal."

Jackson, who calls Bowe a long-time friend and mentor, said she was "beyond grateful and humbled."

Bowe and Jackson both grew up in Ocala, Fla. where they each started their inline skating careers. They both eventually switched to skating on ice.

Bowe will still be heading to Beijing, as she qualified for the 1,000 and 1,500 meter competitions.

That's where Jackson will be cheering on her friend.

Jackson tweeted, "You can bet I'll be the loudest voice in the oval cheering for her in the 1000 and 1500 next month."

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics is set to take place on Feb. 4.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Bowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Skating#Inline Skating#Speed Skater#Beijing Olympics#U S Olympic#Espn#Nbc#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Laurinburg Exchange

Dr. J on NBA life in 1980s: Standing on shoulders of giants

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Julius Erving, an NBA and ABA champion, is considered one of the greatest basketball players ever and one the greatest ambassadors of the game off the court. He is an 11-time NBA All-Star and league MVP. The player fans know as “Dr. J” shares some of the experiences that helped make him who he is, and provided him with the foundation to help him lead the transformation the NBA during the 1980s.)
NBA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy