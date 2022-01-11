Team Adams rejects the racist de Blasio approach to fighting COVID

Mayor Eric Adams has reversed de Blasio's race-based approach to public health. ZUMAPRESS.com

Kudos to Mayor Eric Adams’ team for rejecting the racist de Blasio approach to public health.

After The Post revealed that the city Health Department had used race as a key determiner for allocating COVID-testing resources, the new crew quickly opened a slew of new testing sites across the city, undoing the outrageous inequity.

Then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Taskforce on Racial Inclusion & Equity had ID’d 31 neighborhoods to receive “priority” attention from the city to combat “structural racism” and “white privilege” amid the pandemic. Areas deemed too “white” or “privileged” were last to get testing resources: Queens’ Middle Village, for one, went weeks during the Omicron surge without a single city testing facility.

Now it’ll get two new sites, along with three for Staten Island’s similarly neglected South Shore.

But “racial equity” remains a hot idea in public-health circles, with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene also looking to discriminate in distributing COVID treatments like monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals. Team Adams will likely have to keep stomping on this madness.