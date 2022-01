BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to the ongoing pandemic, some Baltimore City Schools have decided to temporarily transition to virtual learning. This decision was made based on having enough staff to operate a school or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. The following schools will temporarily transition to virtual learning on the date listed below. Schools that will transition to virtual learning on Monday, January 10 Arlington Elementary School Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle School Baltimore International Academy East Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (Grade 10 only) Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School Barclay Elementary/Middle School Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School Calvin Rodwell Elementary School Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary City Neighbors Hamilton #346 Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School Cross Country Elementary/Middle School Curtis...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO