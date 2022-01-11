ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Dr. Oz Visits Diner In Lehigh Valley

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGPlp_0di2oZyi00
Dr. Oz meeting with supporters at the Trivet Diner in Allentown on Monday. Photo Credit: Dr. Mehmet Oz (Facebook)

Television's Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by a diner in the Lehigh Valley this week to film a commercial for his U.S. Senate campaign, WFMZ reports.

The Cleveland, Ohio-born cardiothoracic surgeon shared photos on Facebook of himself meeting with supporters at the Trivet Diner in Allentown on Monday.

Oz is running as a Republican for the seat soon to be vacated by Rep. Pat Toomey.

He officially announced his Senate bid in a statement released last November.

Since his formal campaign announcement, the "Dr. Oz Show," has been pulled from airwaves in major cities in and near Pennsylvania-- including the show’s top market-- New York City, TMZ previously reported.

