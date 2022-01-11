ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer Tuesday on the way after bitter cold

By Tom Skilling
WGN TV
WGN TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear skies and bitter cold temps overnight. Dangerous wind chills. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Lows near zero. Wind chills zero...

