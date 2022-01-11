COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,881 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,881 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 328,946.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 13,060 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 260,286 confirmed cases and 68,660 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 104,865 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 342,308 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,183,860 total doses have been administered. 898,484 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 291 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 28,838. Out of those cases, 27,475 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 453 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 74 new cases Monday. There are 53 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 9 in Madison and 2 on Teton. There are a total of 6,96 active cases and 409 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,086 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 192 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 139,319 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 76 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 76,470 cases.
The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,167, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,412.
There are 13,761 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,437 cases among health care workers.
25,076 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,238.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 158 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 352 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 755 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,171 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,727 people were 80+
94.46% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.97% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
91.61% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.39% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
| Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
| 79,064
3,788
1,349
605
| 12,626
799
376
252
| 879
54
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
| Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
| 3,521
11,765
3,004
529
3,181
1,554
2,422
86
| 564
5,626
1,547
269
921
909
941
26
| 27
251
58
14
47
45
54
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
| Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
| 23,276
2,043
9,651
4,734
415
1,742
1,032
92
| 7,605
1,055
1,467
1,659
151
366
392
29
| 252
8
43
55
7
20
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
| Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
| 9,248
4,189
439
651
1,206
563
424
272
| 5,892
3,491
678
512
712
218
203
122
| 217
138
23
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
| Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
| 28,700
5,723
1,287
1,126
1,972
| 4,429
1,209
477
658
281
| 499
152
51
31
68
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
| Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
| 5,897
1,763
4,685
1,031
584
| 950
692
357
769
293
| 118
42
41
29
23
|Southwest District Health
| Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
| 39,930
2,186
3,366
1,564
456
1,305
| 6,170
813
1,036
216
116
659
| 612
72
75
43
14
50
|TOTAL
|260,286
|68,660
|4,238
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
