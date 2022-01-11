ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Experts Say Decline In Omicron Variant Cases Coming Soon, But Children, Especially Unvaccinated, Remain At Risk

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas
CBS New York
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Medical experts say this is a critical week for the Omicron variant , as the surge of cases may soon start to decline.

In the meantime, with vaccination rates continuing to lag, children have been more impacted than with other variants, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

“Our projection is that the peak will be this week or next, and then decline,” said Dr. Rahul Sharma, emergency physician-in-chief at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Sharma said the worst days of the Omicron surge are almost behind us, but it continues to threaten hospital capacity. Emergency rooms are getting back to pre-pandemic levels.

Sharma said half of COVID-19 hospitalizations are patients admitted with symptoms, while the other half find out they’re positive while seeking treatment for other conditions.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of children admitted with acute COVID viral syndrome over the last month, as expected, with the rise of case numbers in the community and children being in the under-vaccinated population,” Sharma said.

As for adults, new data from the New York City Department of Health found those who are unvaccinated and who had COVID in 2020 were more than twice as likely to get re-infected and be hospitalized than those who were vaccinated after an initial infection.

That bucks the argument of having natural immunity against variants.

“We must remain vigilant and cannot let out guard down. Omicron spreads four times as quickly as the other variants,” Sharma said.

While a decline of this variant is looming, COVID is long from being a thing of the past, as epidemiologist Dr. Celine Gounder of NYU Grossman School of Medicine & Bellevue Hospital explained in an interview on CBS Mornings .

“What we’re saying is we’re going to have to co-exist with COVID and how do we do that safely where people are not ending up in the hospital. Where our hospital system is not buckling under the weight of all of those COVID cases as it is now,” Gounder said.

And we’re not there yet, as staff shortages are plaguing many hospitals, from employees getting COVID to others choosing to leave the profession all together due to burnout.

Experts say the rate of severe cases in children remains low, especially if they are vaccinated. However, less than half of children ages 5 to 17 across the city have had both shots.

Christine H
7d ago

The problem is that there are way too many “experts”! And they ALL have their own opinions on Covid. The best thing to do is ignore them and focus on yourself, family and Community! When there is something other than Omicron to be concerned with, we will hear about it in unison by the “experts” not all this hodgepodge of opinions!

Bass Face
7d ago

They want to jab as many children as possible because Satan is temporarily in charge. 💀💀💀💀👹👹👹👹

CBS New York

New York City Renters Call For Eviction Moratorium Extension As Local Officials Ask Biden Administration For More Funding

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are worried they’ll be out on the street if the state’s eviction moratorium is allowed to expire Saturday. Many rallied in an effort to extend the moratorium Friday in Manhattan, but organizations representing landlords said tenants have had plenty of time, CBS2’s John Dias reported. Leaders from those organizations said the moratorium has been “crushing” landlords. Extending it even by one day, they said, will lead to more hardship. “I’m behind on my rent again, so it’s been really too crazy for me to keep things as steady,” said Karina Popowitch, a Bronx tenant. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Families File Lawsuit Against New York Leaders, Departments Of Education Over Remote Learning Struggles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Low attendance in New York City schools has the mayor and chancellor considering remote learning options, but some families are worried for their kids who had major setbacks with digital learning. They’re so concerned, they filed a lawsuit. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to one parent who asked we hide her identity. “There was so many difficulties with that device that they gave us,” she said. This anonymous Queens mother says when the pandemic forced students into remote learning, she was relentless in her efforts to try and get help for her daughter. “I contacted that school day in and day out,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Says NYC Schools Will Stay Open While Officials Negotiate Temporary Remote Learning Plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams said Friday he’s going to make sure schools stay open. At the same time, city officials are negotiating a temporary return to remote learning for tens of thousands of students who aren’t showing up for class, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. Since he took office two weeks ago, Mayor Adams has been telling parents that, even in times of soaring COVID cases, the safest place for their kids is in the classroom. Friday he offered some statistics to back it up after disclosing that 22,000 of the city’s nearly one million students recently tested positive for COVID. “The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Biden Sending Military Support To Newark, Coney Island, North Central Bronx Hospitals To Shore Up Staffing

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden announced plans to deploy federal medical teams to help struggling hospitals six states, including New York and New Jersey. Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, North Central Bronx Hospital and University Hospital in Newark are on the list. “We don’t know exactly what the breakdown is yet between nurses and other types of staff who are going to help us, but it almost doesn’t matter, because we’re frankly struggling in almost every category,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, CEO of University Hospital. Personnel will be sent to overwhelmed hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Saturday Is Deadline For Connecticut Residents To Enroll In Affordable Care Act

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Saturday is an important deadline if you need health insurance for 2022. Open enrollment ends Saturday to get coverage through the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.” However, some states, including New York and New Jersey are extending their deadline through Jan. 31. That means people in Connecticut must enroll by midnight Saturday. Coverage prices could be even lower this year. Experts say federal COVID relief is helping to reduce premiums and out-of-pocket costs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Goodbye Pandemic Deals: New Study Shows Manhattan Rents Are On The Rebound

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re struggling to find affordable rent in New York City, specifically Manhattan, you’re not alone. A new study shows rents have rebounded, and as CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, pandemic deals are out, huge increases are in. In September 2020, CBS2 employee Lauren Mennen got a deep pandemic discount on an apartment in the Financial District. “It was the apartment of my dreams,” she said. “This studio normally went for $2,800, I was told. They gave it to me for $1,700. And I was like, I can’t say now, and the guy who showed it to me, he’s like,...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

New York City Schools Considering Temporary Remote Learning Option, Mayor Eric Adams Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday he is considering a remote learning option for New York City schools. He said his administration is working with the United Federation of Teachers to finalize a plan. “We can resolve this. We can get through this crisis. We will find the right way to educate our children in a very safe environment, and if we’re able to put in place a temporary remote option, we’re welcome to do so with the partnership of my good friend Michael Mulgrew,” he said Thursday. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Leaders Ask Feds To Send Unused Emergency Rental Assistance Funds ASAP To Fend Off Eviction Moratorium

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the state’s eviction moratorium expiring on Saturday, the fate of hundreds of thousands of tenants hangs in the balance. Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul are asking the Biden administration for help as soon as possible, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. Adams is begging the president to help prevent moving trucks from clogging the streets and people being forced to pack up all their worldly possessions over the next few days because landlords will evict them for not paying rent in the city. “We are about to face an additional crisis around housing in our city. COVID...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
