Report: Florida ranks as 11th-worst state to raise a family in 2022

TAMPA (WFLA) – The decision to live in a certain state is often made by comparing multiple factors, one of the biggest being the ability to raise a healthy, stable family. After comparing all 50 states, a new study ranked Florida as the eleventh worst state to raise a family.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions like family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability and socioeconomics.

Overall, data from the study shows Massachusetts as the best state to raise a family and Mississippi as the worst.

According to experts, affordability is one of the top indicators that a state is a right for settling down and raising a family.

Florida ranked the worst among affordability. Along with Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and South Carolina rounding out the top 5.

However, Florida did rank sixth in terms of family fun trailing only behind California, New York, Illinois, Nevada and Texas.

