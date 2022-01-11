ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Florida ranks as 11th-worst state to raise a family in 2022

By Robert Pandolfino
 7 days ago

TAMPA (WFLA) – The decision to live in a certain state is often made by comparing multiple factors, one of the biggest being the ability to raise a healthy, stable family. After comparing all 50 states, a new study ranked Florida as the eleventh worst state to raise a family.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions like family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability and socioeconomics.

Florida lawmaker on wrongful death reform: ‘Doctors who want to be protected need to leave the state’

Overall, data from the study shows Massachusetts as the best state to raise a family and Mississippi as the worst.

According to experts, affordability is one of the top indicators that a state is a right for settling down and raising a family.

Florida ranked the worst among affordability. Along with Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and South Carolina rounding out the top 5.

However, Florida did rank sixth in terms of family fun trailing only behind California, New York, Illinois, Nevada and Texas.

To see the full report, head to WalletHub.com .

New effort underway to save old Howard Frankland bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Howard Frankland Bridge has carried countless cars across Tampa Bay since it first opened in the 1960s. The bridge went through a major change when a new span opened in the 1990s. Now a new bridge is being built at a cost of more than 865 million dollars and the […]
TRAFFIC
Florida looms large in Republican 2024 primary

Florida is emerging as the epicenter of the early fight for the GOP presidential nomination as speculation grows about the possibility of as many as four Republicans from the Sunshine State pursuing the party's nod in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
