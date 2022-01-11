Gov. Cox exempts state facilities from following county mask mandates

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the implementation of mask mandates in Summit and Salt Lake counties last week, Gov. Spencer Cox has exempted all state-run facilities from enforcing mask requirements, according to Fox13 .

The sole exemptions are state-operated 24/7 congregate care facilities (which have existing mask requirements), the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) clinic, and UDOH COVID-19 testing sites.

“The best tool against COVID-19 continues to be vaccinations and booster,” an email from the governor’s office said.

“We continue to support voluntary mask wearing, getting tested, and staying home when sick.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson pushed back in a statement , saying Gov. Cox “does not have the authority to exempt state buildings and employees from the Salt Lake County mask requirement and is defying a public health order of constraint.”

“With Omicron cases threatening our community not only is this a blatant disregard for the law by our state’s chief elected officer, but a disregard for the health of our community and local authority,” Wilson said.

“Last year the legislature passed SB195 , which created a process whereby health orders of “constraint” can be issued by a local health department. Those orders can be terminated by the local chief executive within 72 hours of issuance, or they can be overridden by the local legislative body at any time. The legislation does not allow for the Governor to disregard the local health order.””

