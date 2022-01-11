ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

How to show your employer proof of exposure or infection to COVID-19

By Michael Schwartz
 7 days ago
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've been exposed to COVID-19 or test positive, some employers will require you to fill out forms as proof you can't come into work. On Niagara County Health Department's website you can complete an Affirmation of Quarantine or Isolation .

"They're signing under penalty of law that they've met the requirements of their isolation or quarantine," said Tracy Fricano Chalmers, Niagara County's Director of Public Health and Emergency Preparedness.

By filling out the form you can, print, download or fill it out and email it directly to your employer without ever contacting Niagara County Health Department.

If you need a form, you can contact your county's department of health.

"Does give them an excused absence and does link to the New York State payment system," said Fricano Chalmers.

The Niagara County Health Department said new COVID-19 cases have tripled in a the last week. These forms streamlining help relieve an overwhelmed health department system, and puts the responsibility in the public's hands to go right to their employer with a forms that's already signed.

