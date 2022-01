In a district-wide email sent as we returned from winter break, the quarantine mandates were updated for GPPSS. Per the update, students exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting that are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine. If unvaccinated, but in a masked setting, the exposed student can participate in activities if they wear a mask and test every other day for a week. As always, anyone who is symptomatic should not attend school or participate in school-sanctioned activities. A positive COVID-19 test requires quarantine for at least ten days regardless of symptoms.

