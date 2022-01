Five corrections officers and an inmate were injured Monday when they were attacked by an inmate at the Elmira Correctional Facility. WENY-TV reports two officers were escorting the inmate back to his cell after an interview with the Sergeant. The inmate punched one officer in the eye. Other officers tried to get the inmate under control, but he broke free and punched another officer and the Sergeant. He was finally forced to the ground and pepper sprayed, but he was still able to head butt one officer and bite another on the leg.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO