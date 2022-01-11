‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May.

The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria ‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000 viewers and grew to almost 1 million including a replay.

The Season 2 premiere was the No. 1-ranked asset on HBO Max on Sunday, the network said, a claim backed up by a flurry of tweets last night reporting the HBO Max app had been crashing around 9 p.m., the time the episode was made available.

In all, HBO said the Season 1 premiere and subsequent episodes held eight of the top 10 spots among series assets on HBO Max last night.

Euphoria , created, written, directed and executive produced by Levinson based on the Israeli series of the same name, centers on the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, where 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams also star.

The series is produced in partnership with A24.