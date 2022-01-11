Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

Geno Smith went 1-2 as a starter during Russell Wilson's absences this season. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith, who spent time as Seattle's starter this fall as star Russell Wilson recovered from surgery needed to repair an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand, made headlines Monday for a much different reason.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. local time by the Washington State Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence. The 31-year-old was released without having to post bail shortly before 9:30 a.m., and his status with the franchise is uncertain because he's set to hit free agency when the new NFL year opens in March.

"Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained," Smith's attorney Jon Fox said in a statement shared by ESPN. The Seahawks hadn't yet commented on the situation as of the posting of this piece.

Smith went 1-2 as a starter during Wilson's absences. In total, he completed 65 of 95 passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and one interception filling in for the one-time Super Bowl champion.

Seattle had already been eliminated from the playoffs before Sunday's 38-30 victory at the Arizona Cardinals that improved the club to 7-10 in what became a disappointing campaign.