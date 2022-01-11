Cheeses made in Unity honored with 2 Pennsylvania Farm Show ribbons

Pleasant Lane Farms’ quark variety was one of the big cheeses at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show, garnering a first-place ribbon in this weekend’s competition.

The spreadable cheese produced in the Unity dairy farm’s creamery was judged best in the soft cheese category on Saturday. Pleasant Lane’s Gouda took second-place honors in the combined category for semi-soft, semi-hard and hard cheeses.

“This is the first year we’ve been able to compete,” said Jason Frye, co-owner of the family farm operation. “We’ve been anxious to get our cheeses into competitions to see how things stacked up.

“We’re very excited to place with these products, and we’re very proud to help represent Western Pennsylvania.”

In addition to blue and red ribbons, the Fryes came away with valuable comments about their entries.

“You get notes back from the judge on what they do like and don’t like,” Frye said. The 5-pound sample of quark cheese was described as having a “nice milky flavor” and “great mouth feel.”

At least one judge was disappointed on missing out on the full flavor of the Pleasant Lane Gouda.

Because of commitments to fill orders from area restaurants, Frye said, the family had available only a 10-pound wheel of Gouda that was aged for eight weeks. “Next year, we hope to take a more mature sample to the farm show,” he said.

The Fryes, who began making cheese on their farm in April 2020, plan to enter seven cheese varieties in an American Cheese Society competition, to be held this summer in Oregon.

Jason Frye’s son, Conrad, 11, was among those on hand to accept the ribbons at the state show. That’s only fair since the boy helps man the creamery store on Saturdays and conducts tours for visitors.

“He knows quite a bit about our cheese,” his dad said.

While at the show, the Fryes enjoyed chatting with other dairy farmers at the Calving Corner, sponsored by the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation and the American Dairy Association North East. Jason Frye is a board member of the foundation, which supports educational programs and resources for future dairy farmers, leaders and consumers.

“Conrad would like to volunteer there when he gets older,” his dad said.

The state farm show continues through Jan. 15 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Admission is free, and parking is $15 in farm show lots.