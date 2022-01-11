ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Illinois State Museum needs help from Generation X

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MN0VI_0di2eZcc00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those who are a part of Generation X, the Illinois State Museum wants to hear from you.

The museum in Springfield is planning on a Generation X exhibit this fall. It starts with getting some input from anyone born 1965 to 1980. The museum asked GenXers to fill out an online survey about their experiences. Curators ae also seeking to borrow some old technology to display.

So, for anyone that has any Walkmans, roller blades or flip phones, they can dust them off and loan them to the museum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois celebrates first “Muhammad Ali Day”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois celebrated “Muhammad Ali Day” for the first time ever on Monday. The Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition kicked off the commemorative holiday with a roundtable discussion. Ali’s daughter, Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton, and other leaders celebrated Ali and Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacies and contributions. Ali would have turned 80 on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Former Rockford airport executive director, Frederick Ford, dies at 75

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford Airport announced the passing of former executive director Frederick Ford on Monday, at 75. “In addition to recruiting UPS to the airport campus, he also developed cargo facilities for Airborne Express and CF/Emery, and a maintenance base for American Airlines/American Eagle. During his time as executive director, Ford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fans welcomed to Beloit’s Sky Carp Festival

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — It might not feel or look like spring, but in Beloit, the excitement about a new baseball season has them counting down the days to warmer weather. Residents did not hear the crack of the bat, but got to mingle with the brand new manager and potential players at the “Sky […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Meijer announces free home delivery for two weeks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Grocery chain Meijer announced Monday that it would be offering free home delivery for orders over $35. The program runs through January 29th. Customers can shop online or on the Meijer app. Meijer is offering the incentive as COVID-19 cases caused by the predominant omicron variant spike nationwide. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company operates […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stateline gathers to remember late Freeport Fire Chief

BELOIT, Wis (WTVO) — The Central Christian Church in Beloit held Chief Bradley Liggett’s visitation and funeral on Saturday morning. Stateline members gathered to remember the fallen Freeport Fire Chief, and there were many emotions. Liggett served for over 30 years as a firefighter in Beloit and Freeport, and his colleagues said that they are […]
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation X#Weather#Streaming Video#The Illinois State Museum#Ae
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Monday, January 17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams for Monday, January 17 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watchin “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39). JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)Byron 50 Jefferson 43Normal 69 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

City wants Rockford parents to monitor ‘disruptive behavior’ as schools let out

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city leaders say they are focused on helping to guide students down the right path after schools have complained of “disruptive behavior” taking place during dismissal time. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara acknowledged several schools had reached out about the problem, and he said Rockford Police Officers and faith leaders have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CDC says no sports at school, and some parents are not happy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New CDC guidelines for schools has some parents shaking their heads. The agency recently suggested cutting high risk sporting events. One local mom said that her son has missed out on enough while already doing his part to keep others safe, arguing that kids can still be safe while competing in […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

South Beloit SoBos win their own MLK Tournament

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–South Beloit got a battle from Stillman Valley for one half before taking control in the second half for a 52-37 win in the Championship game at the South Beloit MLK Tournament. Stillman Valley led at halftime 24-21. The SoBos improved to 17-2 with the win. Earlier in the day they defeated […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford businesses prepare to move into the Metaverse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, people began shifting to shopping and work online, leading some companies to begin preparing for an eventual move into the “Metaverse” – or virtual reality. “If I’d imagined this technology when I was younger, it would have been the stuff of science fiction, to put a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy