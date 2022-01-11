Illinois State Museum needs help from Generation X

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those who are a part of Generation X, the Illinois State Museum wants to hear from you.

The museum in Springfield is planning on a Generation X exhibit this fall. It starts with getting some input from anyone born 1965 to 1980. The museum asked GenXers to fill out an online survey about their experiences. Curators ae also seeking to borrow some old technology to display.

So, for anyone that has any Walkmans, roller blades or flip phones, they can dust them off and loan them to the museum.

