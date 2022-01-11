Court weighs lawsuit over January 6 riot by Congress members including Ohio’s Marcy Kaptur

Regarding the Jan. 2 article on Cleveland’s Indigenous community working to keep their cultures alive (”‘They tried to disappear us’”), as a student of American history, one truth is constant throughout the centuries: The Native American has been the most abused, lied to, cheated upon, ignored and violated of any class of people in this country. Their lands were stolen, they were displaced and their treaties broken at the convenience of the government. And because of their multitribal nature, they lacked cohesive political clout and consequently received little attention from politicians.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO