Court weighs lawsuit over January 6 riot by Congress members including Ohio’s Marcy Kaptur

Make me a map: For the second time in a week, the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a political map drawn by Ohio Republicans as an illegal gerrymander. As Andrew Tobias writes, the Ohio Supreme Court, in a 4-3 decision on Friday, said the map, which favored the GOP to win a 12-3 share of Ohio’s congressional seats, unduly favored Republicans while unnecessarily splitting Cuyahoga, Hamilton and Summit counties. As in the previous decision striking down Ohio’s state legislative maps, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor joined the court’s three Democrats as the swing vote. The constitution gives lawmakers 30 days from the court’s decision to come up with a new map.
The cleveland.com/Plain Dealer editorial board asks Sen. Rob Portman to not retire and instead seek another term because announced Republican candidates with the biggest chance to win would all continue “that descent into darkness for a once-proud party” (“Rob Portman -- Ohio needs you. Don’t retire. Seek another term,” Jan. 12).
AKRON, Ohio -- Less than three weeks after stepping down from her post as Minority Leader in the Ohio House of Representatives, Akron Democrat Emilia Sykes announced she’s running for Congress in Ohio’s newly reconfigured 13th congressional district, even though its boundaries are uncertain after Ohio’s Supreme Court rejected the Republican-drawn map as an illegal gerrymander.
I was happy to see the recent Supreme Court gerrymandering decision on state legislative maps (”Setting boundaries,” Jan. 13). The majority opinion was a clear and convincing report describing a broken state government. One insight that has not received much attention is that representative government, both state and...
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case that made gay marriage legal throughout the United States has embarked on a new political crusade: He’s running for a state legislative district in his hometown of Sandusky. Jim Obergefell announced Tuesday that he’s seeking the 89th...
Joe Biden’s long arc in public life has always had one final ambition: to sit behind the Resolute Desk of the Oval Office. He achieved it — albeit, at 78, as the oldest person to assume the presidency. After the turbulence and chaos of his predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden was seen by voters as one who could restore a sense of normalcy and a reassuring tone to the White House.
The “doctrine of discovery” is enshrined in U.S. law thanks to John Marshall, and offers another reason why Cleveland State University should rename Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. The doctrine’s U.S. legal antecedents are described by the Upstander Project on Indigenous land thusly: “In an 1823 Supreme Court case,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio filed more criminal cases last year than they had in any of the previous 30 years, despite the coronavirus pandemic that slowed courts across the country. Prosecutors brought charges in 846 cases in 2021. Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer looked at...
There is a chance of snow showers this morning, but not much accumulation is expected. Highs will be around 31 degrees with cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s overnight with mostly cloudy skies and it will be breezy. Expect gusts around 32 mph.
Regarding the Jan. 2 article on Cleveland’s Indigenous community working to keep their cultures alive (”‘They tried to disappear us’”), as a student of American history, one truth is constant throughout the centuries: The Native American has been the most abused, lied to, cheated upon, ignored and violated of any class of people in this country. Their lands were stolen, they were displaced and their treaties broken at the convenience of the government. And because of their multitribal nature, they lacked cohesive political clout and consequently received little attention from politicians.
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- City Council unanimously approved arrangements with a pair of law firms at its regular meeting Jan. 11. The first vote involved increasing hourly pay for attorneys from Taft, Stettinius & Hollister, which operates in nine markets, including Greater Cleveland. Greg O’Brien, the city’s law director, will now earn $275 an hour -- a $15 bump -- and other attorneys from the organization will see an increase from $250 to $265 per hour. The pay for paralegals moved from $170 to $185 per hour.
