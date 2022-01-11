ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Police: Suspects in Milford home invasion wore Amazon delivery uniforms

By Isabella Gentile, Eva Zymaris
WTNH
WTNH
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IR7Uk_0di2bJvH00

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for two home invasion suspects who allegedly posed as Amazon delivery drivers in Milford.

Police said a victim was robbed Monday at the Devon Manor Apartments on Naugatuck Avenue. Police said two armed suspects were reportedly wearing Amazon uniforms and carrying a package.

When the victim opened the door to take the package, the suspects forced their way into the home.

Amazon spokesperson Loni Monroe told News 8 the suspects were not Amazon employees.

“We are glad the family is safe after this horrible incident,” Monroe said. “We have spoken with the Milford Detective Bureau and can confirm the assailants were not Amazon employees. We take these matters seriously and are working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”

Milford Police said this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dancy at (203) 783-4798 or tdancy@milfordct.gov , or Detective Mahoney at (203) 783-2727 or rmahoney@milfordct.gov .

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Man charged with murder in July 2021 shooting death of Hartford man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a Hartford man in July 2021. An arrest warrant was issued for Gregory Hopkins, 34, charging him with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. The U.S. Marshals and Hartford Police found Hopkins in Manchester Friday and took him […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate assault with firearm, one man injured

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating an incident Sunday night where one man was injured. Police responded to the 1000th block of Broad Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. According to officials, one man with multiple gunshot wounds was located between State and Broad Streets. The […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Fire at two-story home in Hartford displaces 2 families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters battled their second fire in less than 24 hours this morning at a two-story, six-family home. According to the Hartford Fire Department, officials responded to 77 Woodland Dr. in the city’s Asylum Hill neighborhood for a fire on the second floor. Two units were affected during the incident, and […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Milford, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Plainfield Police investigate liquor store robbery

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a robbery at Cost Cutter Liquors in Plainfield on Saturday. Police responded to a report of larceny at 81 Lathrop Rd. late Saturday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m., two individuals are suspected to have taken two large bottles of Grey Goose Vodka without paying for the […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Invasion#News 8#Milford Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
WTNH

Multiple fire departments across the state looking for firefighter applicants

(WTNH) – Multiple fire agencies across the state are looking for applicants for the position of firefighter.   Thirteen different departments will be tested as a whole and one application will grant the applicant the ability to apply to all departments. Applications will be available until Friday, February 11. The minimum qualifications are: $165 non-refundable […]
JOBS
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy