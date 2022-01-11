Police: Suspects in Milford home invasion wore Amazon delivery uniforms

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for two home invasion suspects who allegedly posed as Amazon delivery drivers in Milford.

Police said a victim was robbed Monday at the Devon Manor Apartments on Naugatuck Avenue. Police said two armed suspects were reportedly wearing Amazon uniforms and carrying a package.

When the victim opened the door to take the package, the suspects forced their way into the home.

Amazon spokesperson Loni Monroe told News 8 the suspects were not Amazon employees.

“We are glad the family is safe after this horrible incident,” Monroe said. “We have spoken with the Milford Detective Bureau and can confirm the assailants were not Amazon employees. We take these matters seriously and are working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”

Milford Police said this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dancy at (203) 783-4798 or tdancy@milfordct.gov , or Detective Mahoney at (203) 783-2727 or rmahoney@milfordct.gov .

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

