I-Team: Las Vegas dad accused in 4-month-old’s meth death failed drug test 6 times in recent months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The father of a 4-month-old who died from methamphetamine in her blood failed his court-ordered drug screening at least six times in the past four months, a judge said in court Monday.

Metro police arrested Leilani Salomon’s parents, Evangelina Salomon and Brian Carroll, in January 2021 on child abuse charges.

Leilani was born in April 2020 and died in August of that year from meth toxicity, the coroner’s office reported. Her manner of death is listed as undetermined.

A doctor said the child likely died of either second-hand smoke or meth on her parents’ fingers .

Salomon and Carroll waived their rights to a preliminary hearing in court Monday, agreeing to a plea deal, which will be heard in district court next week.

During Carroll’s hearing Monday, Justice Court Judge Harmony Letizia noted Carroll had failed six drug tests since September. The tests came from a court-appointed SCRAM bracelet, which tests a person’s sweat for drugs or alcohol.

“One of the main conditions of his release was that he was to have random drug testing, and obviously given the nature of the charges, that he was to remain clean,” Letizia said.

Carroll’s attorney said his client was adamant he had not used meth, though he noted the SCRAM reports spoke for themselves.

“Obviously, given the circumstances of this case and the fact that a child died due to methamphetamine overdose at the hands of Mr. Carroll and Ms. Salomon, I do think it’s appropriate to remand him into custody without bail,” Letizia said.

Letizia ordered Carroll back to the Clark County Detention Center without bail. Salomon has remained out of custody since her arrest.

In October 2020, Carroll told investigators he and Salomon used meth together and would sometimes get high in a bathroom adjacent to a bedroom where they left their child, court documents said.

Carroll told investigators in 2020 he was not surprised Leilani had meth in her system at her time of death, telling investigators, “it could have been from him touching and using methamphetamine with his hands and it being on his fingers when he would hold and carry” her, according to court documents.

Carroll also described his drug use as “careless and expressed remorse for his actions,” investigators said at the time.

In November 2020, investigators interviewed Salomon, who according to court documents, was also not surprised meth was found in her daughter’s system, adding second-hand smoke may be to blame since Leilani was “around it while she and Brian used it.”

The pair is due in court on Jan. 21. They are expected to agree to a plea deal that includes prison time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.