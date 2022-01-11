ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins Have Three Late Additions To COVID Protocol Ahead Of Capitals Game

By Jenna Ciccotelli
 7 days ago
The Boston Bruins officially are without Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort against the Washington Capitals on Monday as the pair entered COVID-19 protocols. The...

Should Bruins Make Play For John Klingberg At Rumored Asking Price?

The Boston Bruins, like pretty much every team in the NHL, could stand to upgrade on defense. If they want to swing for the fences, then John Klingberg is their guy. Since he’s yet to receive a contract extension from the Dallas Stars, Klingberg seems likely to be traded this offseason. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent, so he’d likely just be a rental. But high-end rental blueliners have fetched a lot in the past.
Bruins Reportedly Putting Karson Kuhlman On Waivers

The Boston Bruins are clearing a spot on the roster by waiving a forward. Karson Kuhlman was put on waivers Sunday, according to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman. Kuhlman had played in 19 NHL games this season. For much of his time in the NHL, Kuhlman has been the spare forward who gets put into a bottom-six role when the Bruins needed a boost of energy or a stopgap due to injury.
On Tap: Canucks visit Capitals looking to end three-game skid

Ovechkin of Washington can take NHL lead in goals, points; Hughes standing out for Vancouver. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Sunday. Canucks look to get...
Bruce Cassidy Explains Why Bruins Waived Karson Kuhlman

It might not be much consolation, but Karson Kuhlman can take solace in the fact that while he was waived by the Boston Bruins, it wasn’t because he didn’t do a good enough job when his number was called. The Bruins waived Kuhlman on Sunday, and he landed...
Bruins Waiving Karson Kuhlman Hints At How Team Views Forward Group

Karson Kuhlman is a reliable, NHL-caliber player. That he is the one on waivers suggests the Bruins have really liked what they’ve seen from Oskar Steen and Anton Blidh. Kuhlman, a speedy winger with a knack for hunting pucks, was put on waivers Sunday. We’ll know if he cleared at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, or if another NHL team snatched him up. If he clears, Kuhlman likely will be sent to the AHL or placed on the NHL taxi squad.
Karson Kuhlman Off To Kraken, Who Claim Ex-Bruins Winger Off Waivers

Karson Kuhlman is heading to Seattle. The Boston Bruins winger, placed on waivers Sunday, was claimed by the Kraken, according to reporters with access to the NHL’s transaction wire. Kuhlman was put on waivers Sunday as the Bruins, who have been without Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic recently, started...
Derek Forbort
Jake Debrusk
Connor Clifton
Carl Hagelin
Bruce Cassidy
Will Matthew Slater Retire? Patriots Captain Opens Up After Playoff Loss

Has Matthew Slater played his final game for the New England Patriots?. Slater, who will turn 37 years old next September, wrapped up his 14th NFL season Saturday night as the Patriots suffered 47-17 wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills. A 10-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Slater was asked whether he plans to retire following the disappointing defeat.
Sportsnet.ca

Capitals place defenceman John Carlson in COVID-19 protocol

The Washington Capitals have placed top defenceman John Carlson in COVID-19 protocol. Washington made the announcement shortly before Sunday's matinée at home against the Vancouver Canucks. The two-time all-star Carlson is third on the team in scoring with 32 points — eight goals and 24 assists — in 38...
buffalonynews.net

Capitals' Dmitry Orlov, Carl Hagelin exit COVID-19 protocol

The Washington Capitals activated defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Carl Hagelin from COVID-19 protocol prior to Sunday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks. Both players sat out the Capitals' last two games while in protocol. Orlov, 30, has recorded 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 36 games this season....
NHL

Pettersson scores twice, Canucks top Capitals to end three-game slide

Elias Pettersson scored 2 goals, Quinn Hughes notched 2 assists and Thatcher Demko made 31 saves in the 4-2 win over the Capitals. The goals were the first Pettersson had scored in eight games. "I know what I'm capable of. Of course, there's been a very slow start for me,"...
Washington Capitals
NHL
Boston Bruins
Sports
Hockey
Coronavirus
Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
Willie O’Ree Number-Retirement Ceremony Headlines Tuesday’s Programming Slate On NESN

Willie O’Ree’s big night will enshrine Tuesday as a hockey fan’s delight. The Boston Bruins will retire the trailblazer’s No. 22 on Tuesday night at TD Garden, and NESN will air the ceremony live starting at 7 p.m. ET. The O’Ree number-retirement is the headliner of Tuesday’s Bruins legends-themed slate of programming, which will run through the day and night.
KREX

Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

DENVER (AP) — A disputed goal, a questionable hit, and a thrilling finish — the Wild-Avalanche rivalry is still going strong after 19 years. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight […]
