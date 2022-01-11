Mesquite Motor Mania is back for its 14th year!

The Florida Manatee Festival, which draws upward of 20,000 visitors, began with pleasant temperatures Saturday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. The event, which is all about celebrating the county’s most recognized citizen: the gentle giant of the springs that attracts millions to the area, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. There will be live entertainment on three different stages, while visitors can tour arts and crafts booths. For a nominal charge, manatee boat tours and guided kayak tours will be available from the city pier at the end of Northeast Third Street for a trip into King’s Bay and other favorite manatee hangouts. In addition, there will be two beer and wine gardens and two food courts serving up everything from fresh seafood to local barbecue. To make reservations for the boat and kayak tours and more information about this year’s event, visit www.GoManateeFest.com.

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO