At just 13, Yolanda Renee King is already a seasoned speaker and activist. Many might have first noticed the similarities between her and her grandfather, the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., when she took the stage at the 2018 March For Our Lives student-led demonstration in Washington, D.C., to talk about gun control. Or perhaps when she spoke about racial equality on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2020.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO