Multiple trucks crash on I-44, one catches on fire

JOPLIN, Mo. – Four trucks crash on I-44 yesterday evening, resulting in flames.

At 7:45 p.m., a crash involving multiple vehicles occurred eastbound on I-44 in Joplin near mile marker three.

The crash report indicates that emergency services transported one person to a hospital for surgery.

According to the MoDOT traveler information page, police closed a portion of I-44 while investigating the incident.

