Agriculture

Carbon Sequestration’s Impact on Blueberries

californiaagnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the US Highbush Blueberry Council’s (USHBC) Innovate 2021 Conference, Markus Kleber, professor of soil system science at Oregon State University, hosted a “Carbon Sequestration Lunch.” The session provided an overview of carbon sequestration and detailed the potential benefits to blueberry growers and farmers everywhere. Kleber explained that, as carbon dioxide...

californiaagnet.com

