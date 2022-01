MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- One person is dead after a house explosion in Mechanicsville on Monday night.

Crews responded to the explosion just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

Hanover Fire-EMS said that the death does not seem to be suspicious.

Representatives from the Hanover Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene and are investigating at this time.

