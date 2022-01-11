Illinois Department of Transportation hosting public hearing on railways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has more than 10,000 miles of train tracks throughout the state, which makes “The Land of Lincoln” one of the rail hubs of the nation.

With that in mind, the Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, is looking for help to identify needed improvements and possible solutions. IDOT is hosting a virtual public hearing, and the information gathered will be used to develop a statewide rail plan.

The public hearing will run through January 21. Those who wish to take part can sign up on the Illinois Rail Needs’ website .

