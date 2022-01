Bruce Wayne’s The Batman Civilian Clothes and Motorcycle Get Toys. Batman movies typically don’t spawn toys of Bruce Wayne out of costume and dressed like a regular guy. But The Batman is no normal Batman movie. And McFarlane Toys doesn’t always stick to designs that appeal mainly to kids. So herewith, they present Bruce Wayne in casual clothes, dressed as a drifter in order to infiltrate Gotham City without being recognized. The extra puffy outfit and black eyeshadow suggest he may have just changed out of the Batsuit. Or that he’s wearing some of it underneath, ready to change as the situation arises. His “drifter motorcycle,” equally casual, comes separately.

