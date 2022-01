A play-in tournament appearance seemed like a reasonable goal for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the season’s outset. The Western Conference is often deep and talented, with eight-plus good teams in any given season. But finishing among the top 10 given the team’s talent level was a fair expectation. If the Wolves could make the jump to win approximately half their games, that would equal a successful season they could build off of moving forward.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO