ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Omicron boosts UK supermarket spending, hits hospitality: surveys

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQTGG_0di2XcQI00

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British consumers shunned restaurants and hotels last month as the Omicron coronavirus variant spread and they spent heavily on eating at home ahead of the Christmas holidays instead, surveys showed on Tuesday.

Payment card provider Barclaycard said stronger supermarket shopping led a 12.2% rise in consumer spending over its pre-pandemic level in December 2019.

By contrast, spending at hotels and restaurants dropped, the latter down by 14.1%.

A separate survey from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showed retail sales values were 2.1% higher than a year earlier with food sales building on an already strong performance in December 2020.

"More Brits were either isolating or choosing to stay at home due to the new variant, which hampered face-to-face retailers as well as hospitality and leisure outlets," said Jose Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard.

"However, there were some bright spots. Spending on essential items grew strongly as shoppers filled their trolleys with food and drink and celebrated the festive period with family and friends."

The BRC ranked clothes stores as the best performing category in December. Last week fashion chain Next (NXT.L) raised its full-year profit outlook on the back of a strong Christmas period. read more

While retailers fared well in 2021 overall, the BRC warned that consumer spending was likely to be squeezed by fast-rising inflation, surging energy bills and tax increases.

The Bank of England thinks consumer price inflation will hit about 6% in April, its highest in 30 years, and in the same month workers are due to see their social security contributions go up.

"It will take continued agility and resilience if (retailers) are to battle the storm ahead, while also tackling issues from labour shortages to rising transport and logistics costs," said Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cashback in shops ‘not enough on its own to plug gaps in fragile cash system’

Nearly half of people are unlikely to request cashback at the till in shops and such initiatives will not be enough on their own to plug gaps in the UK’s “fragile” cash system, according to Which?A survey carried out for the consumer group found that some people view taking out money in this way as inconvenient, or even a security risk.The UK Government has said it will legislate to protect the future of cash, and various industry efforts to maintain access are gathering pace, such as being able to request cashback without making a purchase in shops.Changes made in 2021...
RETAIL
b975.com

Australian consumers shellshocked as Omicron hits spending, growth

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian consumer confidence took a battering last week as an explosion in coronavirus cases triggered self-imposed lockdowns, squashing spending and blowing holes in supply chains. A survey from ANZ out on Tuesday showed its measure of consumer sentiment slid 7.6% last week to its lowest since...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarket#Omicron#Inflation#Covid#Uk#Barclaycard#Brc#Brits#Next#Nxt L#The Bank Of England
Reuters

Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID test to enter country

STOCKHOLM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Travelers to Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative COVID test before entering the country, the government said on Tuesday. Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative COVID test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with Omicron now the totally dominant variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

World tourism inched back in 2021, still a fraction of pre-pandemic levels

MADRID, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The world tourism industry barely improved last year compared to 2020, with all indicators staying way below pre-pandemic levels and industry professionals not expecting a full recovery before 2024, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said on Tuesday. The tourism industry suffered a huge blow in...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK jobs market shrugs off Omicron as number of payrolled workers soars to record

Britain’s jobs market strengthened further last month despite the Omicron variant of coronavirus hitting the UK and the Government’s Plan B restrictions, official figures show.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of UK payrolled workers jumped by a record 184,000 month on month, or 0.6%, in December to 29.5 million.The figures also reveal that in the three months to November the unemployment rate fell back almost to where it was pre-Covid, to 4.1% from 4.2% in the previous quarter and close to the 4% level seen in the last pre-pandemic quarter.The ONS said the number of people employed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

More Scots now in employment than before Covid pandemic, figures show

More Scots may now be employed by companies than there were before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, employment minister Richard Lochhead said.He told how “early estimates” from HM Revenue and Customs show that in December 2021 there were 2.42 million employees in Scotland – some 22,000 more than there were in February 2020.He made the comment as the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed  2,671,00  people aged 16 and over were in work in the period  September to November last year – an increase of 30,000 from the previous three months.The employment rate of 75.1%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Wage growth outstripped by soaring inflation as cost of living squeeze hits

Britons have seen rises in their pay packets lag behind soaring inflation for the first time in more than a year as the squeeze on UK households tightens.Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that average wage growth, including bonuses, rose by 4.2% in the three months to November.But with inflation hitting an eye-watering 5.1% in November, this means that real wages failed to keep up with the rising cost of living for the first time since July 2020.It comes as sky-high energy bill increases are adding to rising costs across the board and intensifies the pressure on...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK jobs picture robust as Omicron struck

Britain's unemployment rate dropped and payrolls recovered further at the end of last year despite the onset of the Omicron variant, official data showed Tuesday. At the same time, Britain's economy has surpassed its pre-pandemic level after recording strong growth in November, recent official data showed.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Soaring house prices offset rising costs for Taylor Wimpey

One of the UK’s biggest housebuilders has said a spike in the price of its homes has fully made up for the soaring costs of staff and building materials, and supply chain shortages.Taylor Wimpey’s boss said the firm delivered an “excellent performance” last year, and that demand remains strong for the company’s newly-built homes, which became £12,000 more expensive.It completed more than 14,000 last year, up by nearly half from the year before.Below are some of the key highlights from our latest trading update. Read more here: https://t.co/tv1a9HNEsM #TWresults pic.twitter.com/DPw8ZbOnij— Taylor Wimpey plc (@TaylorWimpeyplc) January 17, 2022In 2020 construction sites...
ECONOMY
Boston Globe

Omicron linked to higher hospitalization rate for babies in UK

Omicron has resulted in a higher hospitalization rate for babies in the U.K. than seen for previous variants of COVID-19, though most hospital stays were short, researchers said. Infants under the age of one accounted for 42 percent of children hospitalized during the Omicron wave, compared with thirty percent in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Factbox-How UK retailers fared over Omicron-hit Christmas

(Reuters) - British retailers are adding up the takings from a second Christmas in the shadow of the coronavirus, with rising inflation another cloud on the horizon. The following is a summary of what major retailers have said so far about their performance over the holiday season, with Tesco (LON:TSCO) and Marks & Spencer due to report on Thursday.
RETAIL
Boston Globe

Omicron absenteeism could cause $48 billion hit to UK economy

(Bloomberg) -- Staff shortages caused by Covid-19 illness and mandatory isolation could result in a 35-billion pound ($48 billion) loss in output over January and February, according to The Sunday Times. The projected loss is equivalent to 8.8% of gross domestic product and based on government planning assumptions of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy