NFL

How former Tigers did in the NFL: Week 18

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
 7 days ago
Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bobby McCain, Washington Football Team CB

Bobby McCain ended the regular season with a bang, grabbing two interceptions in the 22-7 win over the Giants, one of them ending with a 30-yard touchdown return. It’s his first game of the season with two interceptions and his first defensive touchdown. He ended the year with four total interceptions.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team RB

Antonio Gibson rushed for a season-high 146 yards and a touchdown while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. It was his seventh rushing touchdown of the season and his 10th score overall. The season high helped him reach the 1,000-yard mark for a total 1,037 rushing yards.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell runs off the file during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles RB

Kenneth Gainwell rushed for a season-high 78 yards and a touchdown, with a 6.5 yards per carry average in the 51-26 loss to the Cowboys. He also had four catches for nine yards. Gainwell has six total touchdowns this season.

Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor (27) stiff arms Detroit Lions inside linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) in the second half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Patrick Taylor, Green Bay Packers RB

Patrick Taylor is another former Tiger who had season highs this week. He rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the 37-30 loss to the Lions. The touchdown was his first of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia . (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles PK

Jake Elliott’s 40-yard field goal in the 51-26 loss to the Cowboys was his 10th made field goal of at least 40 yards this season. He also kicked a 38-yard field goal and finished the game 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and extra points. Elliott is 30-for-33 this season, with all three of his misses coming from attempts of 40 yards or more.

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson is pictured during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Riley Patterson, Detroit Lions PK

Riley Patterson went 3-for-3 in the 37-30 win over the Packers. It’s the fourth time this season that he kicked three field goals in a game. Patterson was 13-for-14 this season, his only miss being a 55-yard attempt against the Seahawks last week.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet, right, makes a hit on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Arthur Maulet, Pittsburgh Steelers CB

Arthur Maulet had four tackles in the 16-13 overtime win over the Ravens. Maulet missed last week’s game, but he has at least four tackles in the previous three games he played.

Memphis, TN
