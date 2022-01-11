How former Tigers did in the NFL: Week 18
Bobby McCain, Washington Football Team CB
Bobby McCain ended the regular season with a bang, grabbing two interceptions in the 22-7 win over the Giants, one of them ending with a 30-yard touchdown return. It’s his first game of the season with two interceptions and his first defensive touchdown. He ended the year with four total interceptions.
Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team RB
Antonio Gibson rushed for a season-high 146 yards and a touchdown while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. It was his seventh rushing touchdown of the season and his 10th score overall. The season high helped him reach the 1,000-yard mark for a total 1,037 rushing yards.
Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles RB
Kenneth Gainwell rushed for a season-high 78 yards and a touchdown, with a 6.5 yards per carry average in the 51-26 loss to the Cowboys. He also had four catches for nine yards. Gainwell has six total touchdowns this season.
Patrick Taylor, Green Bay Packers RB
Patrick Taylor is another former Tiger who had season highs this week. He rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the 37-30 loss to the Lions. The touchdown was his first of the season.
Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles PK
Jake Elliott’s 40-yard field goal in the 51-26 loss to the Cowboys was his 10th made field goal of at least 40 yards this season. He also kicked a 38-yard field goal and finished the game 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and extra points. Elliott is 30-for-33 this season, with all three of his misses coming from attempts of 40 yards or more.
Riley Patterson, Detroit Lions PK
Riley Patterson went 3-for-3 in the 37-30 win over the Packers. It’s the fourth time this season that he kicked three field goals in a game. Patterson was 13-for-14 this season, his only miss being a 55-yard attempt against the Seahawks last week.
Arthur Maulet, Pittsburgh Steelers CB
Arthur Maulet had four tackles in the 16-13 overtime win over the Ravens. Maulet missed last week’s game, but he has at least four tackles in the previous three games he played.
