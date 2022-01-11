One dead after house fire in Forty Fort

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a fire broke out in Forty Fort Monday evening.

It happened on Myers Street around 5:30 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire on the back side of the home.

According to the Luzerne County Coroner, the 67-year-old male victim was found in the rear of the house. His death was caused by smoke inhalation and ruled accidental.

“Initial search was done and the victim was not found. On the secondary search, they found the victim in the rear of the house, male victim. That’s all we really know at this time. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been notified along with the county authority,” Kingston-Forty Fort FD Chief Frank Guido said.

Several departments helped to put out the flames. Guido says it is undetermined if the fire is suspicious, but they are investigating.

