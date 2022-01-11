Nickel mine developer has major commitment from Tesla

The company inked a deal with Tesla that includes the supply of 75,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate over six years, which are worth $1.68 billion at today’s nickel prices. On 10 January, US-focused nickel miner Talon Metals' (OTCPK:TLOFF) received significant media coverage after it announced that it inked a supply agreement with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) that includes the delivery of at least 75,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate over a period of six years. This deal is worth $1.68 billion at today's price of nickel and I was curious about the financials of Talon Metals’ 51%-owned Tamarack project in Minnesota. In my view, it’s a compelling project with good exploration potential but the valuation of the company looks very high right now. According to the 2021 updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA), Tamarack has a net present value (NPV) ranging from $520 million to $569 million depending on the development scenario and this is at a pretty high nickel price of $8 per pound. Yet, Talon Metals has a market valuation of $404.1 million as of the time of writing despite owning just over half of the project. Let’s review.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO