Duluth, MN

Nickel mine developer has major commitment from Tesla

WDIO-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company that plans to develop a nickel mine in Aitkin County has made a major supply deal with Tesla, the electric vehicle maker. Tesla has committed to purchasing 75,000 metric tons of nickel concentrate over...

www.wdio.com

9to5Mac

Tesla refuses to adopt CarPlay, but this developer has a workaround

Over the weekend, Polish developer Michał Gapiński shared a fascinating look at CarPlay running on his Tesla Model 3. The automaker doesn’t support CarPlay, so this workaround – with some major caveats – will certainly grab the attention of those who have been asking for the functionality for years.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

VW, Bosch plan joint venture to equip gigafactories - report

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and autos supplier Bosch are planning to form a joint venture to build the machinery to equip Volkswagen's battery cell factories, German monthly Manager magazine reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources. The details of the partnership were not yet determined but Volkswagen board member...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.Elon Musk's company signed an agreement last month with Australia s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the southern African country. It's a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral that is critical for lithium-ion batteries. The value of the deal hasn't been released.Tesla will buy the material from the company's processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana, which...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Pivots On Battery Tech And It Starts A Major Trend

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
Business
Seekingalpha.com

Talon Metals Secures Nickel Supply Deal With Tesla But Looks Expensive

The company inked a deal with Tesla that includes the supply of 75,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate over six years, which are worth $1.68 billion at today’s nickel prices. On 10 January, US-focused nickel miner Talon Metals' (OTCPK:TLOFF) received significant media coverage after it announced that it inked a supply agreement with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) that includes the delivery of at least 75,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate over a period of six years. This deal is worth $1.68 billion at today's price of nickel and I was curious about the financials of Talon Metals’ 51%-owned Tamarack project in Minnesota. In my view, it’s a compelling project with good exploration potential but the valuation of the company looks very high right now. According to the 2021 updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA), Tamarack has a net present value (NPV) ranging from $520 million to $569 million depending on the development scenario and this is at a pretty high nickel price of $8 per pound. Yet, Talon Metals has a market valuation of $404.1 million as of the time of writing despite owning just over half of the project. Let’s review.
BUSINESS
B105

Proposed Nickel Mine Near Duluth Signs Huge Deal With Tesla

Tesla is one of the worldwide leaders in electric vehicles and a key ingredient in any EV is the battery used to power it, now a proposed mine near Duluth will play a major part in their construction. Talon Metals' Tamarack mine location located about 55 miles from Duluth signed...
DULUTH, MN
cryptopolitan.com

Tesla cars are being used to mine crypto

• Tesla cars owners earn up to $800 from crypto-mining. • The electric car offers XMR extraction for low energy consumption. The automotive company Tesla is once again a trend in the cryptocurrency market. Tesla cars owner claim to earn thousands of dollars per month with the crypto-mining integrated into the units.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Tesla Aims To Lock Down Carbon Neutral US Nickel Source In New Deal

Since their inception, many have criticized Tesla and other EV manufacturers for being less eco-friendly than they purport to be. While electric vehicles aren’t burning oil and don’t emit harmful gasses, there’s another layer to consider: producing batteries isn’t the cleanest business. Not only is the...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Tesla makes deal with proposed mining project in Aitkin County

TAMARACK, MN (CBS 3 Duluth) - Talon Metals has entered into an agreement with Tesla for the supply and purchase of nickel concentrate. The product will be produced from the Tamarack Nickel Project which is in Tamarack, Minnesota in Aitkin County. The deal involves the supply and purchase of nickel...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
The Spokesman-Review

Proposed northern Minnesota nickel mine inks deal with Tesla

The company behind a proposed Minnesota nickel mine, Talon Metals, said Monday it has inked a major supply deal with Tesla. The electric vehicle giant committed to buy 75,000 metric tons of nickel concentrate over six years from Talon’s planned mine in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth. Tesla would have a preferential right to go above that amount.
MINNESOTA STATE
mining.com

Deep-sea research campaign aims to tap world’s largest known source of EV battery metals

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), formerly Deep Green Metals, an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, announced Thursday the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tesla travels 1,200km on a single charge with breakthrough battery

A Tesla vehicle equipped with a next-generation battery was able to travel more than 1,200km (750 miles) on a single charge.The first road test of the Gemini battery, developed by Detroit-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE), achieved nearly double the typical range that a standard Tesla Model S is able to achieve, and more than the highest range of any mass-produced gasoline-powered vehicles.Travelling across Michigan, the results “set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry”, according to ONE founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz.“We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin miner reveals how to mine cryptocurrency from your Tesla

Mining Bitcoin may seem like a daunting, out-of-reach process, but Tesla owners could have a mine of their own sitting in their garage. Tesla owner and Bitcoin miner Siraj Raval joined "Varney & Co." on Thursday to reveal how he’s mining up to $800 a month in cryptocurrency right from his car.
COMPUTERS
Footwear News

Inside the Sustainability Playbooks for Industry Leaders Walmart and Rothy’s

For many retailers, sustainability is more than a buzzword. These days, it’s essentially a prerequisite for any company looking to win over the increasingly eco-minded consumer. At a featured session at NRF’s Big Show on Sunday, sustainability leaders from Walmart and Rothy’s discussed their tips for creating and seeing through sustainability goals for a company. While both are vastly different in terms of size and focus — Rothy’s is a sustainable footwear company that launched in 2015 — both offered perspectives regarding how to approach one of the most important business topics of 2022. In 2020, Walmart announced a new goal to...
ENVIRONMENT
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has A New Problem In California

Go anywhere in California and you're bound to see a Tesla Model 3 within minutes. The entire lineup is extremely popular in the Golden State. The Freemont factory also served as Tesla's headquarters, but that'll soon change as CEO Elon Musk moves to business-friendly Texas. The Freemont facility will remain up and running but the attention has now focused on the still under construction Austin Gigafactory, home of the Model Y and, eventually, the Cybertruck.
CALIFORNIA STATE

