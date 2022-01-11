ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extreme cold to grip Northeast, Midwest this week

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
mychamplainvalley.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Bone-chilling cold is set to move into parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week, with schools in some areas already canceling classes. On Sunday, two days before the expected arctic blast, twelve states across the northern tier of the country already had either wind chill warnings, watches and/or...

www.mychamplainvalley.com

AccuWeather

Here we go again? 2 more winter storms could be brewing

Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. The Canadian capital Ottawa, which was under a blizzard warning Monday, saw nearly 19 inches (48 centimeters) of snow, Environment Canada said. Ottawa paramedics thanked an eight-year-old boy for helping save an elderly man he found nearly buried in snow on Monday. "The gentleman was almost all covered due to the huge snowfall when Clayton spotted him & notified his parents who activated 9-1-1," the paramedic service tweeted with a photo of the boy.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Some Struggle With Power Outages After Winter Storm Pelts Baltimore Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second winter storm of the season has come and gone but the effects are still being felt, especially in areas north and west of Baltimore City. The Maryland Department of Transportations and local road crews worked through the weekend to keep roads clear. High winds and power outages were an issue. At noon Monday, there were more than 5,600 power outages reported across the state. Austin Knight’s power went out around 10:30 Sunday night. “I went out this morning and it seemed like every house, plus a few streets down to York Road were out,” Knight said. “(I) got home...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Strong Winds Remain A Concern In New Jersey, Could Lead To Power Outages As Storm Exits Our Area

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy urged New Jersey drivers to stay off the roads during the storm. Along with slick roadways, flooding and power outages are concerns Monday. LINK: Check The Latest Forecast The governor said this won’t be a record-setting storm, but warned about a potentially messy mix of precipitation. He said the biggest concerns are strong winds that could bring down trees and power lines. Minor to moderate tidal flooding occurred this morning in Manasquan NJ. Photos were taken about 45 minutes ago. Spotter ID MNNJ-115. @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/TB5IKolfOP — Cristopher Cace (@CristCacewx) January 17, 2022 “It is a pretty lethal mix of a...
TEANECK, NJ
mychamplainvalley.com

Ski resorts excited despite winter storm hindrances

After facing frigid temperatures on Saturday, ski resorts found themselves facing more weather challenges as the winter storm hit on Monday morning. Gusty winds resulted in a ‘wind hold’ at Bolton Valley on Monday morning, which kept lift lines down for nearly two hours, however, once they were up and running, Vermonters made the most of the snowy conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
mychamplainvalley.com

PHOTOS: Scenes from a North Country snow day

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a snowy morning in Glens Falls, with fat flakes still falling at Crandall Park. As for the scene there? Take a guess. Aiden Porpora, Michael Beale and Connor Evans took to the hill in front of the Henry Crandall Memorial. Further into the park, more kids sledded by the park playground, but the trio couldn’t wait that long to start hitting the white slopes that formed and invited gleeful voyage after voyage on Monday morning. Elsewhere, plows were hard at work keeping the roads clear, with snowflakes matched by hard granules of salt on downtown Glens Falls sidewalks.
GLENS FALLS, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

