All the negative talk about the Miami Dolphins parting ways with Brian Flores, a new report suggests that Tua Tagovailoa and his worth ethic were less than ideal. If there is one person that has done a good job of not spreading false rumors, it’s Armando Salguero and he is saying that Brian Flores questioned the work ethic of Tua Tagovailoa. Armando may stir up the pot with his own opinions on occasion but when it comes to reporting off his sources, he keeps it straight down the line.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO