ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Cybersecurity: Last year was a record year for attacks, and Log4j made it worse

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCybersecurity firm Check Point Research has released new data from 2021 showing that among their customers, there was a significant increase in overall cyberattacks per week on corporate networks compared to 2020. Researchers attributed some of the increases, which were concentrated toward the end of the year, to the...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

This is the Year to Create a Cybersecurity Culture

Many of the cybersecurity predictions for 2022 are, well, predictable. Ransomware will continue to wreak havoc across different industries. Watch for attacks against critical infrastructure. Deep fakes will be used to spread disinformation in the upcoming midterm elections. And expect to hear a lot more about the metaverse and criminal activity.
ECONOMY
Hot Hardware

Why Linux Saw A Massive Rise In Malware Attacks Last Year

Linux used to be considered fairly safe from malware. Few, if any, threat actors targeted the Unix-based operating system. That’s changing rapidly, though, as reports indicate malware for Linux increased by 35 percent in 2021, compared to the previous year. Linux is commonly used for Internet of Things (IoT)...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

New York Power Authority to beef up cybersecurity with new IronNet, AWS deal

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) announced a new deal with cybersecurity firm IronNet and Amazon Web Services that will help the country's largest state public power organization bolster its cybersecurity defenses. Victor Costanza, deputy CISO at the NYPA, said the rise in sophisticated cyber attacks prompted them to help...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Cyberattack#Record Year#Check Point Research#Check Point Software#African
ZDNet

Ransomware: Hackers are using Log4j flaw as part of their attacks, warns Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed that suspected China-based cyber criminals are targeting the Log4j 'Log4Shell' flaw in VMware's Horizon product to install NightSky, a new ransomware strain that emerged on December 27. The financially motivated ransomware attacks target CVE-2021-44228, the original Log4Shell flaw disclosed on December 9, and mark one new threat...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
ZDNet

This new malware wants to create backdoors and targets Windows, Linux and macOS

Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a new form of malware that can create backdoors on Windows, Linux and macOS operating systems, providing hackers with full access to compromised systems. The malware has been detailed by researchers at Intezer, who have named it SysJoker. It was discovered while they were investigating an...
COMPUTERS
AFP

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015. It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ENVIRONMENT
ZDNet

Cryptocurrency scams pose largest threat to investors

Investors should be on the lookout for cryptocurrency scams this year, as a new report suggests they pose a significant financial threat. According to a new report from the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), cryptocurrency scams are the number one top investor threat "by far." NASAA said it is of the utmost importance that in 2022, investors understand what they are investing in and with whom they are investing when it comes to cryptocurrency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Want to improve corporate security? Prioritize personal security

Corporations aren't doing enough to improve their employees' personal security practices. Credentials remain the highest targeted data type as they are the gateway to ransomware and data theft. 61% of data breaches in 2021 involved the use of stolen and misused credentials. Bad actors took advantage of a global pandemic to increase the number of phishing attacks, the cause of stolen credentials in 36% of breaches -- a 9% increase over last year -- according to the Verizon 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Finalsite says no data stolen during ransomware attack affecting 3,000 US public schools

Education software provider Finalsite said on Monday that no data was stolen during a ransomware attack that started on January 4. Finalsite provides website services to thousands of public schools across the US and the attack took place at a particularly inopportune time. As schools braced for snow days and potential COVID-19 disruptions on Friday, officials found their websites and email systems out of commission, making it more difficult to communicate changes with parents.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

After Log4J, White House worries about the next big open source flaw

The White House is holding a meeting today with Apache, Google, Apple, Amazon and other major tech organizations to discuss software security and open source tools in the wake of the Log4J vulnerability that has caused shockwaves throughout the world since it was discovered in December. White House National Security...
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the next-gen network

5G is well and truly here. After years of promises and hype, you now likely spend at least some of the time connected to a 5G network. But what does that mean? The rollout of 5G has been confusing, to say the least. That, however, is exactly why we’ve put together this guide — to help you learn everything you need to know about 5G and the rollout of 5G networks. 5G began rolling out to the public a few years ago, both in terms of the actual network, and in terms of smartphone support for those networks. But that doesn’t...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. "We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP -- and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS. The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference." The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.
FAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy