Georgia 33-18 Alabama: College Football Playoff national championship – as it happened

6.48am GMT

5.17am GMT

Final thoughts

OK, so just count all those comments at the beginning of this live blog as simply foreshadowing to set up Georgia’s act of monumental revenge. For Georgia, it’s difficult to imagine a more satisfying way of going about winning it all than beating Alabama on the biggest possible stage.

For its first three quarters, it wasn’t much of a game. Yet things turned after Bennett’s called-fumble. That felt like the turning point of the game at the time and it was, just it wasn’t for Alabama (to their misfortune). It felt like a collapse was imminent but—unlike in past meetings with the Crimson Tide—the Bulldogs stayed firm.

That will do it for live coverage here at the Guardian. Thanks so much to everybody who followed along with us, especially those of you who contributed along the way. Ciao!

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett celebrates after Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship win over Alabama. Photograph: Darron Cummings/AP

5.16am GMT

And our Defensive Player of the Game is Lewis Cine, who did his part in keeping Alabama out of the end zone for most of the game.

5.15am GMT

Stetson Bennett is, quite obviously, called Offensive Player of the Game. “I wasn’t going to be the reason that we lost this game,” he says. Quite the opposite, it turns out.

5.13am GMT

Coach Kirby Smart accepts the trophy which he smooches. “I didn’t get a full taste,” he says, making it weird.

5.11am GMT

The stage is being prepared for the trophy presentation here now.

“This is the night for the Georgia Bulldogs, after a long, long wait.”

5.08am GMT

Things have been so hectic that I’ve entirely memory-holed that entire World Series, but that is right isn’t it?

5.04am GMT

Confetti covers Lucas Oil Stadium and, per custom here at the Guardian, we’ll stick around for the trophy presentation before putting an end to the college football season.

5.02am GMT

A tearful Bennett is interviewed on the field. “As soon as he caught it, I just teared up,” he says about the game-sealed pick-six, which he apparently didn’t even watch to completion.

4.59am GMT

Bryce Young and Stetson Bennett embrace on the field, a touching display of competitive respect from the two quarterbacks.

4.57am GMT

Georgia 33-18 Alabama, FINAL

Well that utterly pointless last minute took like ten minutes’ worth of actual time, but we’re finally there! The Georgia Bulldogs have won their first national championship since 1980 and, in doing so, get revenge on their arch-rivals!

4.52am GMT

Georgia 33-18 Alabama, :46

Alabama still has 54 seconds to play with here but they are essentially mathematically eliminated. Forgive me for focusing on the hugs on the sidelines among the Georgia players.

4.49am GMT

Pick-six! (Georgia)

Georgia 33-18 Alabama, :54, 4 th quarter

On 1 st & 10, Young throws incomplete. On 2 nd & 10, Young throws incomplete. On 3 rd & 10, Young lets it fly one more time…

And it’s picked off! It’s picked off! Kelee Ringo returns it for a 79-yard run that will seal this game! The Bulldogs kick the extra point, because the rules require they do so, but all that we’re talking about now is the ending point-differential.

4.46am GMT

Georgia 26-18 Alabama, 1:28, 4 th quarter

On 1 st & 10, Robinson picks up a single yard. On 2 nd & 9, Young finds Latu for another first down. They are not going to go away quietly here.

4.44am GMT

Georgia 26-18 Alabama, 2:30, 4 th quarter

Young finds Holden for a four-yard game. 2 nd & 6. Young finds Brooks for an additional yard. Georgia could basically end this with a stop here, but instead Young finds Robinson Jr who runs for 12 yards and a first down.

4.43am GMT

Georgia 26-18 Alabama, 3:33, 4 th quarter

Bryce Young is out and he’s going to need to pull out some magic here, but Alabama can tie things up with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion here. They will start at their own 25 after a touchback.

4.42am GMT

Touchdown (Georgia)

Georgia 26-18 Alabama, 3:33, 4 th quarter

On 2 nd & 3, Cook nearly picks up the first down. He’s just short but it doesn’t matter, because Stetson passes to a ridiculously open Bowers who takes it into the end zone with ease. There’s a flag on the play, but it’s defensive pass interference so who cares? Georgia’s extra point is good.

4.39am GMT

Georgia 19-18 Alabama, 4:05, 4 th quarter

On 1 st & 10, a teammate-aided White picks up seven yards while being utterly swarmed and Georgia takes a timeout.

4.37am GMT

Georgia 19-18 Alabama, 4:51, 4 th quarter

On 1 st & 10, Bennett decides to throw for the first time this possession and he draws a key defensive pass interference call that gives them 15 yards and puts them at the Alabama 25.

4.35am GMT

Georgia 19-18 Alabama, 5:13, 4 th quarter

White alone gets the next two carries, which equal to a first down that takes them to the Alabama 39. They are getting into field goal territory here.

4.34am GMT

Georgia 19-18 Alabama, 6:29, 4 th quarter

The Boston Red Sox fan in me doesn’t like seeing 1918 up here on the scoreboard right now, so somebody better score quickly I don’t care who. Georgia is looking for a nice long drive, however. Cook and White combine for a first down that takes them nearly midfield.

4.32am GMT

Georgia 19-18 Alabama, 7:17, 4 th quarter

Kearis Jackson makes a fair catch of the Alabama punt at the Georgia 38. Not terrible field position for the Bulldogs who can really put the Tide in a bind here.

4.28am GMT

Georgia 19-18 Alabama, 7:17, 4 th quarter

After a touchback, Robinson is taken for a two-yard loss. Next play, Young throws incomplete. 3 rd & 12. Young’s pass bounces off of Slade Bolden’s hands and that’s an immediate three-and-out by Georgia’s defense. Wow.

4.25am GMT

Well, it took us three whole quarters, but this turned out to be a pretty good game here. Now let’s see if Alabama can keep the pace going.

4.23am GMT

Touchdown (Georgia)

Georgia 19-18 Alabama, 8:09, 4 th quarter

Another first down for Georgia with Bennett finds McIntosh for a ten-yard game. Unfortunately, he loses eight of those after a Dallas Turner sack

2nd & 8, Bennett, sensing a possible penalty-assisted free play, heaves it to the end zone where it’s caught by Adonai Mitchell for a touchdown. Their two-point conversion, however, is similarly unsuccessful.

4.20am GMT

Georgia 13-18 Alabama, 10:14, 4 th quarter

Great start from Georgia. On first down, Bennett finds Burton who picks up 18 yards and takes them to their own 43. Then, a defensive pass interference call gifts them an additional 15 yards and first down. They’re already at the Alabama 42.

4.18am GMT

Georgia 13-18 Alabama, 10:14, 4 th quarter

We’ll see if Alabama’s decision to forgo the extra point in favor of the two-point conversion ends up hurting them. Georgia, meanwhile, have to be frustrated after that close call went against them. We’ll see if they are able to put it behind them.

After a touchback, they start at their own 25.

4.15am GMT

Touchdown! (Alabama)

Georgia 13-18 Alabama, 10:14, 4 th quarter

Alabama has a 1 st & goal situation at the Georgia 6. Robinson Jr. picks up three yards but Young’s second down pass to Latu is broken up. On 3 rd & 2, Young finds Latu in the end zone and Alabama pulls ahead on their first touchdown of the game.

Alabama decides to go for two here and it burns them, Bennett breaks free with a run but is taken down before he can convert. Still, huge shift here.

4.11am GMT

Georgia 13-12 Alabama, 10:59, 4 th quarter

Robinson Jr. runs to the Georgia 12. Young takes a shot at the end zone on second down but it’s caught out of bounds. The good news, however, was that there’s a foul on the play. That’s brutal roughing-the-passer call on Georgia and now Alabama will have a fresh set of downs.

4.09am GMT

Georgia 13-12 Alabama, 11:35, 4 th quarter

Oh we’re looking at a close-up of the Alabama receiver’s foot was just barely in-bounds, so this might be what they called it on the field: a fumble recovered by Alabama.

Oh wow, yes, the officials say the fumble stands as well as the recovery via Brian Branch. Alabama is back in the red zone, at the 15-yard line, and has a second chance at a touchdown.

4.06am GMT

Georgia 13-12 Alabama, 11:35, 4 th quarter

White picks up five yards on first down but then McConkey is tackled for a three-yard loss. On 3 rd down, Bennett gets chased and throws the ball while being grabbed. It really looks like it’s out of bounds but it’s called a fumble on the field. The play is under review.

4.03am GMT

Georgia 13-12 Alabama, 12:59, 4 th quarter

It feels like this Georgia possession could be the game, but I feel like I’ve said that about four different times in this liveblog, so who knows? Reichard’s kickoff is another touchback, so the Bulldogs will be at their own 25.

4.00am GMT

Georgia 13-12 Alabama, 12:59, 4 th quarter

Young finds Hall for a massive 28-yard gain and it looks like Alabama’s determined to answer Georgia here. On their own 5, Young’s throw to Hall is complete. 2 nd & goal: Robinson Jr. gets them to the three-yard line.

Crucial 3 rd & goal here… and a harassed Young throws it to the end zone to nobody in particular. Has the Georgia defense forced yet another field goal attempt? Yes as Saban doesn’t want to go for it this early. Instead, another Alabama field goal makes this a one-point game. Not ideal for Georgia, but it beats the alternative.

Crimson Tide place kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks a 21-yard field goal during the fourth quarter. Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

3.56am GMT

Georgia 13-9 Alabama, 14:36, 4 th quarter

It’s always nice to start a quarter with a fresh set of downs. It’s aesthetically pleasing not to return from the break at a 2 nd & 7 or 3 rd and long or whatever. Alabama likes it too. Young immediately finds Bolden for a seven-yard gain and, on second down, he finds Robinson Jr. for a first down AND a Georgia penalty brings them to their opponents’ 33.

3.52am GMT

Georgia 13-9 Alabama, end of the 3rd quarter

Robinson Jr. runs for an additional yard. 3 rd & 3, Young finds Holden for a ten-yard gain that gives them a first down, puts them at their own 42 and takes us to the end of the third quarter.

3.50am GMT

Georgia 13-9 Alabama, 1:13, 3rd quarter

Alabama starts at their own 25 after a touchback and Holden picks up six yards on first down. Can the Crimson Tide respond?

3.48am GMT

Touchdown! (Georgia)

Georgia 13-9 Alabama, 3:02, 3rd quarter

That was a 67-yard run from Cook. On 1 st 10, Bennett says he’ll take care of the ball himself, running for four yards. On 2 nd & 6, a facemask call on the defense makes it 1 st & goal at the Alabama 2. White runs in it and Georgia is in front! And the extra point is good!

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates with tight end Ryland Goede (88) and offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter. Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

3.45am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 3:02, 3rd quarter

Okay, I’m calling this a momentum shift. Cook goes off on first down for Georgia who takes it from the Georgia 20 all the way to the Alabama 13! It looked like he was about to give us the game’s first touchdown right then and there.

3.43am GMT

For the record, Georgia’s Jalen Carter is given credit for that huge block.

3.42am GMT

Blocked field goal!

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 3:23, 3rd quarter

This time around Georgia’s defense forces Robinson into a single-yard loss. The next pass, Young throws just a little too low for Brooks to scoop. 3 rd & 11. Young throws and almost finds Hall for what would have been a massive play.

Okay, maybe I jinxed the Alabama offense. They have to settle for a field goal… and don’t even get that! The Bulldogs block it! Holy heck!

3.38am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 4:32, 3rd quarter

Robinson Jr. fights for his life to squeeze out three additional yards. He then finishes the job by picking up a new first down on the next play.

3.37am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 5:33, 3rd quarter

You’ll never guess who gets the ball for the next carry and picks up six yards on first down. That’s Brian Robinson Jr.?

Alabama’s offense looks better this half. The commentators are crediting their offensive line and I’ll take their word for it.

3.34am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 6:01, 3rd quarter

1 st & 10. Young finds Holden for two yards then Robinson Jr. yet again for six. On 3 rd and 2, a surprisingly open Robinson Jr. is able to make it to a first down before being tackled. He’s turning into the go-to guy this second half.

3.32am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 7:26, 3rd quarter

Alabama calls Robinson Jr.’s number once again and he picks up eight yards. On 2 nd & 2, Young completes a pass to Traeshon Holden for three yards and a new first down.

Young finds Holden and then Brooks to get to a 3 rd & 3 situation. Young finds Trey Sanders who looks like he’s going to be short until he falls down for a first.

3.29am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 10:22, 3rd quarter

Robinson Jr. picks up a yard! They’re at their 3-yard line.

He does better on the next play, breaking through the Georgia defense and hitting the 19-yard line before finally being halted.

3.27am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 11:03, 3rd quarter

Camarda’s punt is downed at the Alabama 4. This might end up being a rare football game actually decided by the players’ feet.

3.25am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 11:12, 3rd quarter

On 1 st & 10, a back-to-work Bennet throws incomplete to Bowers. That will make it 2 nd & 10. This time Bennett finds McIntosh who picks up a very difficult three yards. On 3 rd & 7, Bennett throws incomplete and never mind that thing I said about that interception being a huge shift in this game because it’s all for naught.

Punting time again.

3.23am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 12:05, 3rd quarter

Robinson Jr. picks up three yards. Oh, there’s a big play but it’s the wrong kind for Alabama! Young attempts to throw a bomb and it lands right in the hands of Georgia’s Christopher Smith at the Alabama 43. Huge, huge shift here.

3.21am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 12:46, 3rd quarter

Bolden makes a fair catch of Camarda’s punt at the Alabama 7. That’s a lot of ground to make up on a day where big passing plays have been hard to come by.

3.19am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 12:46, 3rd quarter

An intentional grounding call on Bennett crushes the Georgia drive before it even gets a chance to begin. Cook picks up 11 yards to reduce a 2 nd & 19 to a 3 rd & 8 but Bennett’s pass is incomplete.

We’re going punting again!

3.15am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 14:33, 3rd quarter

Georgia is starting at their own 25, where White picks up 11 yards on first down and then 18 yards on the next first down.

3.14am GMT

Start of the second half

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 15:00, 3rd quarter

And our second half starts with… a touchback. Par for the course.

3.10am GMT

The science teacher roommate has peaced-out, not entirely unreasonably given that first half, so it’s just you and me for this second half, which should be kicking off shortly.

3.07am GMT

Nevermind this is actually kind of a banger. I am a Swiftie and feel no pleasure in saying this.

3.05am GMT

We are now being subjected to the world premiere of a Katy Perry video for reasons that will forever remain a mystery to me.

3.02am GMT

Last night was the first time as a US sports fan that I ever rooted for a tie in my life and you know what? It changed my life. Maybe it’s time I started to look into the other kind of football as well.

2.58am GMT

Halftime thoughts

Well, the game really turned on the Jameson Williams injury. He will be out for the entire game, which anyone watching pretty much could have been guessed the second the injury occurred in real time.

The other news has been the combination of offensive struggles/defensive excellence that has led this to be a showcase to the two kicking teams. One imagines that this will change in the second half, but who could have predicted that the first half would have been this free from fireworks?

2.51am GMT

Halftime!

And we have a 6-9 game where there hasn’t been a single touchdown. Just what one expected from the best two teams in college football, right?

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball against Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr (31). Photograph: Mark J Rebilas/USA Today Sports

2.50am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, end of the first half.

Great punt there from Alabama, which is a weird thing to type. White picks up 4 yards as the clock continues to tick. White picks up another yard and it looks like Georgia is playing this conservatively. Alabama calls a timeout with 22 seconds left in the half.

When play resumes, it’s a 3 rd & 5 situation. White manages to pick up a first down but there’s not much time left here to do anything and everybody just waits around until the end of the first half.

Given the score, that feels like an appropriate way to end the first two quarters of play.

2.46am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 1:40, 2 nd quarter

It’s a 3 rd and 5 situation and it feels like a crucial one here as halftime looms. Young uncorks a rather great throw that Bolden nearly completes for a catch. Game of inches. Here comes the punt team again. Jackson makes a fair catch at the Georgia 10.

2.44am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 1:45, 2 nd quarter

Young throws to Agiye Hall who makes the catch and then smartly eludes the defense for a 24 yard gain that takes Alabama to the Georgia 43.

Given a fresh set of downs, Robinson Jr. picks up two yards. 2 nd & 8. Young throws incomplete. Just like that, we get another third-down situation and… our first timeout of the game. This one’s courtesy of Georgia.

2.41am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 2:39, 2 nd quarter

After a touchback, Alabama starts at their own 25. Brian Robinson Jr. gets the ball first and he picks up three yards. 2 nd & 7. Young throws incomplete. 3 rd & 7. On the next play, an offsides penalty on Georgia turns it into a more manageable 3 rd & 2 situation.

2.39am GMT

Georgia 6-9 Alabama, 3:09, 2 nd quarter

Dallas Turner sacks Bennett for a four-yard loss. Just like that, 1 st and 10 has become 2 nd & 14.

Make that 3 rd and 14 after Bennett’s next throw lands incomplete. Bennett finds Kearis Jackson for an eight-yard gain that at least gives Georgia a chance for (you’ll never believe this) a field goal attempt. Podlesny’s 49-yarder looks like it’s going to curve away but it manages to hit the uprights to cut the Alabama lead to three.

2.35am GMT

Georgia 3-9 Alabama, 5:11, 2 nd quarter

Bennett throws incomplete to Adonai Mitchell on 1 st & 10. 2 nd & 10, Bennett finds Bowers, who drags several defensive players with him, until he can get six yards. 3 rd & 4, Bennett finds Mitchell who picks up 11 yards. Georgia’s at the Alabama 34.

2.34am GMT

Georgia 3-9 Alabama, 6:23, 2 nd quarter

Georgia has to feel good about its defense limiting Alabama to field goals, but it won’t matter if they can’t score themselves. Reichard’s kickoff isn’t great, it goes for 56 yards. They will start at their own 35. James Cook gets the first touch on this drive, picking up four yards.

On the next down, Bennett connects with McIntosh for ten yards which means, obviously, a first down. Solid start, this.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) rolls out to throw during Monday’s game. Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

2.30am GMT

Field goal! (Alabama)

Georgia 3-9 Alabama, 7:07, 2 nd quarter

Robinson Jr gets it to the Georgia 6. Alabama is threatening for the game’s first touchdown… except Young throws incomplete and then gets sacked for a massive loss. 13 yards! Georgia holds Alabama to yet another field goal attempt. Reichard’s 37-yarder is good and Alabama at least pad their lead.

2.27am GMT

Georgia 3-6 Alabama, 8:49, 2 nd quarter



Slade Bolden catches, fumbles and returns the resulting punt. Alabama start at their own 26. Young finds Ja’Corey Brooks for a five-yard gain. On the next play, Young finds Cameron Latu who just goes off and very nearly takes it all the way to the end zone before being brought down at the Georgia 8.

2.25am GMT

Georgia 3-6 Alabama, 10:36, 2 nd quarter

After a false start penalty, Bennett throws incomplete to Pickens in a 1 st & 15 situation. Bennett throws complete to the wonderfully named Ladd McConkey for a three-yard gain. Bennett finds Cook, who gets 3 yards on 3 rd down. Georgia, however, needed 12. Punt time, again.

2.21am GMT

Georgia 3-6 Alabama, 11:12, 2 nd quarter

A penalty takes back yards on what would otherwise have been a huge return from Georgia, a 30-yard run from McIntosh. They will instead start at their own 20.

2.19am GMT

It’s been a weird one:

2.17am GMT

Georgia 3-6 Alabama, 11:46, 2 nd quarter

It’s hard to concentrate on the game after seeing something like that. Young finds Bolden for nine yards. Young throws incomplete on the next play. 3 rd & 1.

Nope, false start on Alabama and that’s a five-yard penalty. 3 rd & 6. Young finds Bolden, but not for enough yards to get that first down. So, it’s time for another field goal. Reichard’s 45-yard attempt is good and Alabama takes the lead.

2.13am GMT

Please please do not show that injury replay again, ESPN.

They do, but at least it’s not a close-up.

2.12am GMT

Georgia 3-3 Alabama, 12:28, 2 nd quarter

Camarda’s kickoff puts them at their own 25. Jameson Williams makes a huge first down catch on the 35 but immediately goes down on his own with a leg injury before being brought down. My science teacher roommate caught it on replay and her diagnosis is not great. Injury time-out, obviously.

2.07am GMT

Georgia 3-3 Alabama, 12:35, 2 nd quarter

On 1 st and goal, Cook gets pushed back a yard. On 2 nd & goal, Bennett throws incomplete. 3 rd & goal, Bennett runs for himself… and only picks up four yards. Nope, we will not be getting a touchdown here.

Jack Podlesny’s 24-yard field goal is good and we’re tied at 3-3. Just like we all imagined we would be at this point in the game.

2.04am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 14:14, 2 nd quarter

On 2 nd & 14, Bennett finds Bowers for an additional five yards. Huge 3 rd & 9 situation here for both teams. Bennett finds Jermaine Burton for eight yards and we’re in a first-and-goal situation. May we actually have a touchdown in the first half here?

2.00am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, end of the first quarter

Well, that’s not super-great. Georgia gets a false start penalty to push them back to the 24-yard line. For the last play of the first quarter, White picks up a single yard. One quarter down, Alabama has a slim lead but the Bulldogs are seriously threatening.

1.59am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 1:06, 1st quarter

FINALLY a big play. Bennett goes way downfield to find George Pickens all the way at the Alabama 29. That’s a 59-yard play. Bennett might be feeling it now, as he sees Brock Bowers for a third straight first down, a ten-yard completion that takes them to the Alabama 19.

1.57am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 2:29, 1st quarter

Burnip’s punt is rather effective, pinning Georgia to its own eight-yard line. Zamir White gets four yards. That’s good. And then Georgia gets penalized for a facemask that pushes them back to their own four.

On 1 st & 14, White runs for six yards. 2 nd & 8, Bennett finds Darnell Washington for nine yards, and hey that’s good for Georgia’s first down of the entire game.

1.54am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 3:33, 1st quarter

Trey Sanders runs for four yards. So we have another 3 rd down situation and… Young throws another one incomplete, meant for Jahleel Billingsley. I can’t believe we’re seeing the punt team yet again.

1.52am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 4:02, 1st quarter

Alabama has its best field position of the game so far as they will start on their on their own 45. On first down, Young seems a bit confounded and throws it away.

1.49am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 4:18, 1st quarter

Bennett hands it off on first down. James Cook gets a single yard. 2 nd & 9. Kenny McIntosh gets the ball next and he almost immediately gets tackled. 3 rd & 9. Georgia doesn’t want another three-and-out here, but that’s what they get here. Bennett runs for a bit, throws under duress and watches as the ball hits the ground. We’re getting yet another punt here.

And there’s a flag on the punt… fair catch interference on Georgia that gives Alabama an additional 15 yards.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the first half. Photograph: Mark J Rebilas/USA Today Sports

1.44am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 5:46, 1st quarter

Kearis Jackson makes a fair catch of James Burnip’s punt and Georgia’s second chance will start at their own 25 on the other side of another slate of commercials.

1.42am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 6:28, 1st quarter

Young finds Bolden on second down for a six-yard gain but on 3 rd & 3, Bolden gets tackled for a loss and there’s a three-and-out for Alabama. Here comes the punting team.

1.41am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 7:49, 1st quarter

Young finds Williamson but for nada. On 2 nd & 10, however, Williams gets himself open for a 14-yard catch and a first down.

1.37am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 8:19, 1st quarter

Bennett runs on the next play and just flat out drops the ball. Somehow nobody on Alabama’s defense manages to pick it up. There’s another delay of game penalty, this is on Georgia. Bennett’s next pass is incomplete and that will do it for Georgia’s first possession of the game. Jake Camarda comes in to punt, which is caught by Bolden at the Alabama 20.

1.34am GMT

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 9:09, 1st quarter

Reichard’s kickoff hits the end zone for a touchback. Georgia start at their own 25 and… Alabama’s Christian Harris immediately sacks Georgia’s Stetson Bennett for a huge 14-yard loss. However, a delay-of-game penalty on the defense gives them an additional five yards.

Still second down, however.

1.32am GMT

Frank A. James offers some much-appreciated encouragement via email here:

Play almost by play is good. Thank you. UGA ‘61

So far, an “almost play” was the most exciting one.

1.30am GMT

Field goal (Alabama)

Georgia 0-3 Alabama, 9:55, 1st quarter

On 1 st & 10, Young’s throw is incomplete. Odd not to go to a running back there. Young throws again here, to Ja’Corey Brooks, which is good for five yards. However, the Alabama drive ends there at the Georgia 19 yard line. Decent job to hold Alabama to a field goal. Will Reichard’s 37-yard attempt is good and, hey, being up three is better than being down by at least six so that counts as a successful opening drive for them all things considered.

1.27am GMT

Georgia 0-0 Alabama, 11:06, 1st quarter

Young finds Bolden for another big gain, this one’s almost good for yet another first down. Trey Sanders runs to just pick it up.

1.25am GMT

Georgia 0-0 Alabama, 11:37, 1st quarter

Young throws incomplete to Cameron Latu on first down and targets him again in second down, a completion good for nine yards. They just need a single yard so Young hands it to Robinson Jr who gets two. Alabama’s at the Georgia 25.

1.23am GMT

Georgia 0-0 Alabama, 13:18, 1st quarter

Big break for Alabama. On 2 nd & 10, Young hands it off to Jameson Williams for 11 more yards and a first down.

1.22am GMT

Georgia 0-0 Alabama, 13:23, 1st quarter

Alabama QB Bryce Young connects with Slade Bolden for a 11 yard gain and a first down. On the next play, Young gets taken to the ground and it looks like Georgia recovers and takes it for a touchdown but the officials are going to double-check whether it was an incomplete pass or not.

They rule... and it’s just an incomplete pass so there’s no touchdown and it’s just second down.

1.19am GMT

Opening kickoff

Georgia 0-0 Alabama, 14:34, 1st quarter

Alabama starts at their own 25 after the opening kick. Brian Robinson Jr. gets the ball for the first two carries which takes them to their 33.

1.15am GMT

Coin toss

Georgia calls tails. It’s tails. Georgia gets to decide, they decide to defer and get the ball to start the second half.

As a Patriots fan, I must say that this is the right choice.

1.10am GMT

National anthem

Gospel singer Natalie Grant gives a country-tinged version of the Star-Spangled Banner that is way, way, way too showboat-y for my personal tastes. 4/10.

Natalie Grant sings the national anthem before Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship. Photograph: Darron Cummings/AP

1.08am GMT

Space Force flag sighting at the presentation of the flags!

12.59am GMT

OK, we’re getting close to when opening kick is scheduled (the game is being broadcast on ESPN, for those wondering). In fact, we’re at the opening montage time here. We get a... marching band version of Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance” here from what I can tell.

That song does *not* mention the Crimson Tide to my knowledge.

Georgia’s players take the field for Monday’s game. Photograph: Joshua Bickel/USA Today Sports

12.53am GMT

When we mention the changed playoff system, the NCAA adopted the four-game system just back in 2014. Already, however, there’s some talk about expanding the field to include 12 teams, but the sides are far apart in coming to an agreement . Given the way of all sports, it’s probably all but inevitable.

12.48am GMT

Predictions

Okay, the preamble probably tipped my hand just a tad bit. I believe that Alabama win this one but (because we have to make this interesting) Georgia will manage to at least temporarily take a lead relatively late in the game. My random stab at a final score: Alabama 30-27 Georgia.

That’s just this take from someone who has admittingly been paying far more attention to the NFL than the college game over the last few months. I more than welcome your predictions, which you can email to hunter.felt.freelance@theguardian.com or tweet to @HunterFelt .

12.43am GMT

These two teams are, um, not exactly fan favorites but then again, the schools that tend to make it to the championship game rarely are.

12.38am GMT

The inevitable Steely Dan connection

Have you ever wondered how exactly Steely Dan’s “Deacon Blues” came to mention the Alabama football team? Well, Mel Magazine’s Tim Grierson is here to tell you exactly how Donald Fagen and Walter Becker snuck in the “they call Alabama the Crimson Tide” line in one of their more despairing songs and how it then became an unlikely marching band staple in Alabama.

12.29am GMT

Preamble

Hello, welcome to the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game between third-ranked Georgia and top-ranked Alabama. Longtime NCAA football fans will not be surprised that these are the final two teams standing. The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, although a mostly one-sided one. The last time Georgia beat Alabama was back in 2007 which was much longer ago than your brain probably thinks it was.

So, Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide should be considered favorites here. Heck, as The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman points out, the Bulldogs’ Alabama envy even caused them to go out of their way to pluck from the Saban coaching tree , with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart being Saban’s former defensive coordinator. It’s tricky to shake the feeling that Georgia is stuck perennially playing catchup to modern college football’s juggernaut.

Alabama already beat Georgia in the SEC championship game, a 41-24 shellacking of the highest order . The naysayers can point this out as a point towards Alabama, but the Bulldogs rallied back from that with a 34-11 win in the Orange Bowl and should be extra motivated. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide indeed did roll over Cincinnati, 27-6.

Georgia isn’t just playing for its first championship in over 40 years, they last won it all back in 1980, they are playing to get an extremely massive monkey off its back. Alabama, meanwhile, is here to prove that they’re still the most dominant team in the nation and win the first back-to-back championships in the current playoff era.

If you’d like to participate in this live blog, feel free to send us your commentary. You can do so either via email (to hunter.felt.freelance@theguardian.com ) or on Twitter (to @HunterFelt ). Our game is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm EST, but we’ll be back with additional commentary before then heading up to opening kickoff. It’s the 2022 College Football Championship between Georgia and Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium!

12.00am GMT

Hunter will be here shortly. Here’s a look back at how Georgia and Alabama made it through to tonight’s championship game.

