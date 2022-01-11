ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Schadenfreude follows COVID death of OC anti-vax Republican

By Hosted by Steve Chiotakis
kcrw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Ernby was a rising star in the California Republican Party when she died last week due to COVID. She was only 46 years old. The Huntington...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 33

Moderate Independent
7d ago

Notice how they didn't say anything about her having any underlying conditions and just blamed her death on being an evil anti-vaccer? Stop with the rhetoric and your leftist vaccine cult agenda and let get back to "my body, my choice". If you want to be part of the covid cult good for you but know all these boosters are your kool-aid and eventually this experiment vaccine will have the same outcome as that poisoned concoction. Good luck with that. FJB

Reply(14)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

New satellite images show Tonga communities covered in ash

(CNN) — A thick layer of ash covering entire island communities can be seen in the first images of disaster-hit Tonga to emerge following what experts believe to be the world's biggest volcanic eruption in more than 30 years. Aerial photos released by the New Zealand Defense Force from...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
NBC News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, a spokesman said Monday. "Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday," Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. "He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location. He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Huntington Beach, CA
Health
City
Darwin, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Huntington Beach, CA
Coronavirus
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
NBC News

North Korea says it fired tactical guided missiles in latest test

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programs amid stalled denuclearization talks. The missile test was the North’s fourth in 2022, with two previous launches...
MILITARY
Reuters

Microsoft to buy 'Call of Duty' maker for $68.7 bln in gaming push

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Tuesday it was acquiring "Call of Duty" videogame maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in cash, the biggest deal in the sector that would help the Xbox maker become the third-largest gaming company by revenue. Microsoft's offer of $95 per...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Senate nears filibuster clash over voting rights as Democrats brace for failure

WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic leaders are determined to force a showdown over voting rights on the floor, even if it ends in failure for the cause. The debate could kick off as early as Tuesday, with Democrats using a loophole in the 60-vote rule to begin considering the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. But there is no such loophole to end debate and proceed to a final vote unless Democrats change the rules.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Republicans#Vax#Schadenfreude#Oc#La Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy