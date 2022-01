Change should be seen as a positive antidote to reclaim the church’s health for future generations. Recently I had a wonderful conversation with a group of church leaders facing a change season in leadership and the future direction of their local church. Every time I speak with dedicated church leaders, I get a sense of thankfulness for what God is doing inside the local church. Yet, it can be scary when a change season comes to even the most seasoned church member. Most church boards must ask themselves, ‘Are we willing to go through the pain for the cure?’ The pain is change, and the cure they are seeking is spiritual and numerical growth. Even healthy churches have to constantly find new ways to maintain the status quo because of the fickle nature of church attendance in today’s culture.

