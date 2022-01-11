ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Donations Pour In To Help Families Impacted By Devastating Bronx High-Rise Fire

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom personal donations to help from disaster...

newyork.cbslocal.com

CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Fire: All 17 Victims Identified, Youngest Was Just 2 Years Old

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We now know the identities of all 17 people killed in the Bronx high-rise fire. The youngest was just 2 years old. The oldest was a 50-year-old mother. 31-year-old Isatou Jabbie 47-year-old Hagi Jawara 2-year-old Ousmane Konteh 27-year-old Sera Janneh 12-year-old Seydou Toure 5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou 49-year-old Haji Dukary 37-year-old Haja Dukureh 12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh 11-year-old Mariam Dukureh 5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh 50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh 21-year-old Foutmala Drammeh 12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh 19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh 6-year-old Omar Jambang 43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara Their heartbroken families are now beginning the emotional task of planning funerals and honoring their lives. Some losses are so painful, even the most faithful question why. Inside Masjid Ar-Rahama mosque on Webster Avenue, Ishak Drammeh is hoping...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Safety doors failed in Bronx high-rise fire that killed 17

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a Bronx high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Fire: Some City Residents Say They Have No Choice But To Use Space Heaters On Brutally Cold Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx apartment building fire has raised concerns about the use of space heaters. But with bone-chilling temperatures and little to no heat in some buildings, many residents say they are left with few other options, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Tuesday. “The ice box, this is like a freezer box in here,” Carol George said, referring to her bedroom. “I plug in this electric heater on the bed to let it warm, a heated blanket, and then I will put my heater on, my space heater.” READ MORE: Source: Several Space Heaters Were In Bronx Apartment Where Deadly Blaze Started,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Rapper Fat Joe among those donating to help victims, survivors of Bronx fire

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Chaplain Jason Scalzi is still praying with families of victims and survivors of a fatal Bronx fire, helping them process their pain. “When somebody hurts, we all hurt,” he told PIX11 News. The outpouring of support has been tremendous in a Bronx community connected by tragedy, with donations both big […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Financial aid headed to survivors of devastating Bronx fire

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Financial help for the survivors of the devastating Twin Parks North West fire in the Bronx will begin Saturday. The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City announced $2,250 gift cards will be distributed to affected families. And city officials reiterated Friday that no one will be forced to go back […]
BRONX, NY
cbslocal.com

Bronx High-Rise Fire Raises Concerns About Space Heater Use

The deadly fire at a Bronx high-rise has raised concerns about the use of space heaters. With bone-chilling temperatures and not enough heat in some apartment buildings, many residents are left with few other options; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Pope Francis Sends ‘Heartfelt Condolences’ After Devastating High-Rise Fire In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pope Francis contacted Timothy Cardinal Dolan to share his sympathies after the high-rise fire that killed 17 people Sunday in the Bronx. “His holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the recent devastating fire in the Bronx in which a number of children lost their lives,” the message read. “In offering heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to those affected by this tragedy, he entrusts the victims and their families to the merciful love of almighty God and invokes upon all consolation and strength in the Lord.” Here is a heartfelt message from Pope...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Some residents affected by Bronx high-rise fire seek refuge in nearby school

Frantz Sannon found his elderly parents inside M.S. 391, a middle school that the Red Cross turned into a resource center for residents displaced after the deadly Bronx fire Sunday. "I grabbed them. They’re sitting down having some food right now," Sannon said, "I grabbed them. Like, my eyes couldn’t...
BRONX, NY
phillyvoice.com

How you can help the families impacted by the Fairmount rowhome fire

Philadelphia is still reeling from Wednesday's fatal fire in a Fairmount rowhome that left 12 people dead, including eight children. At least two others were injured in the blaze at 869 N. 23rd St. and taken to nearby hospitals. Eight more people fled the building on their own after it went up in flames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Islamic Community To Hold Janazah Prayer Service For Muslim Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Sunday, the Islamic community will hold a traditional Janazah prayer service for the Muslim victims of the Bronx high-rise fire. The ritual is considered an essential part of the funeral service in the Islamic faith. “When you die, we have to bring you and pray on you and ask Allah to place you, to accept you. This is very important, I cannot even describe it,” said Imam Musa Kabba of Masjid Ur-Rahmah mosque in the Bronx. The Janazah will be held at the Islamic Cultural Center in Manhattan. Funeral services for all 17 fire victims are being paid for through the Mayor’s Fund. CLICK HERE for more information on how to help.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx fire donations

Various groups have been collecting donations for the residents of a Bronx building where a fire killed 17 people. But when will tenants get the money and items?
BRONX, NY

