Donations Pour In To Help Families Impacted By Devastating Bronx High-Rise Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx apartment building fire has raised concerns about the use of space heaters. But with bone-chilling temperatures and little to no heat in some buildings, many residents say they are left with few other options, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Tuesday. “The ice box, this is like a freezer box in here,” Carol George said, referring to her bedroom. “I plug in this electric heater on the bed to let it warm, a heated blanket, and then I will put my heater on, my space heater.” READ MORE: Source: Several Space Heaters Were In Bronx Apartment Where Deadly Blaze Started,...

BRONX, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO