ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

1 Injured In Shooting With Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputies On I-25 After Pursuit

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One suspect was injured in a shooting with deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office after a pursuit ended with shots fired. The shooting happened between a suspect and deputies at Interstate 25 and Highway 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBZDc_0di0PnqZ00

(credit: CBS)

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Family Dollar located at 8099 6th Street in Wellington on reports of a suspicious white male just after 2 p.m. Monday. The male drove away in a pickup truck after deputies arrived and a vehicle pursuit began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdLRb_0di0PnqZ00

(credit: CBS)

The pursuit ended at East Mulberry Street and I-25 about 2:24 p.m. when one deputy fired their weapon, striking the male suspect. The suspect was rushed to the hospital. The man was the only person inside the pickup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8XJ3_0di0PnqZ00

(credit: CBS)

All lanes of I-25 were closed for a time between Prospect Road and Mountain Vista Drive after the shooting. Highway 14 was also closed for a time after the shooting. Northbound lanes were reopened at 3:21 p.m. Southbound lanes reopened at around 8:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17J1Uh_0di0PnqZ00

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the scene which showed the white pickup that appeared to have collided with a Larimer County Sheriff’s vehicle. Fort Collins Police Services is the lead investigating agency on the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Deadly Shooting In Denver: Who Killed Tony Bozman?

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department needs assistance with the investigation into a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday. Tony Bozman was shot and killed near 29th Street and Arkins Court at approximately 5:45 p.m. (credit: Denver Police) Anyone with information about the shooting or information regarding the individual(s) responsible for Bozman’s death is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Manuel Handboy Accused Of Trying To Kill Woman In Domestic Violence Situation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s investigators identified the man accused of hitting three pedestrians in a domestic violence incident as 36-year-old Manuel Handboy. On Jan. 15, deputies responded to 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard after three people were reportedly hit by a car. When they arrived, found three women had been hit and they believe the driver was targeting one of them. (credit: CBS) Deputies later found out Handboy and one of the women were involved in a domestic violence incident. They say Handboy saw the victim walking in a parking lot with the two other women. They say he drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed into the parking lot, hitting the women and some parked cars. Manuel Handboy (credit: Adams County Sheriff) Handboy’s vehicle rolled over as a result. He tried to run away, but a witness caught him. Investigators say one woman suffered critical injuries and the other two are expected to recover. Handboy now faces a slew of charges including attempted first degree murder, vehicular assault, DUI and domestic violence.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Truck Owner Faces Charges After Confessing To Crashing Into Idaho Springs Home

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Idaho Springs police say the owner of a truck tried to pass off his truck as stolen before it ran into a home early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a home on Colorado Boulevard and 15th Avenue just after midnight on Saturday. (credit: Idaho Springs Police) They say the driver left the roadway and hit a flower container before crashing into a home which was occupied. Officers say the driver backed out of the home, but later hit multiple parked vehicles. The driver eventually drove away. Later that morning, police responded to a report of a stolen 2020 silver Dodge 2500. The owner told police he found it severely damaged a few blocks from his home. (credit: Idaho Springs Police) Officers continued to question the owner, who, they say, later confessed to being behind the wheel at the time of the crash earlier that morning. No one inside the home was hurt. Victim’s advocates are helping them find temporary shelter. The truck’s owner faces potential charges.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

3 Pedestrians Hit, Injured In Adams County Crash Stemming From Domestic Violence Incident

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s deputies say three people were hit by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the intersection at 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard at around 2 p.m. (credit: CBS) Officials tell CBS4 the crash stemmed from a domestic violence incident. A woman was staying at a motel at the scene of the crashes and was moving her things from the motel to a vehicle, they say. Two other women were helping when they were hit. (credit: CBS) The woman who was at the center of the incident was able to give deputies a statement. Investigators say they have a suspect in custody. Details about the crash or suspect were not released. The three victims were taken to a hospital; two have non-critical injuries while the third is in critical but stable condition, officials say. Deputies closed 63rd Ave. to investigate. RELATED: Manuel Handboy Accused Of Trying To Kill Woman In Domestic Violence Situation
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Wellington, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
CBS Denver

‘Church Fire’ Northwest Of Fort Collins Now Fully Contained

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Livermore Fire Protection District responded to a 10 acre grass fire northwest of Fort Collins, near Virgina Dale Church. The fire is now fully contained, officials say. U.S. 287 was closed in the area, but has since reopened. LFPD is calling this fire the Church Fire. (credit: Livermore Fire Protection District) Several other agencies also responded including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Further details about the fire have not yet been released.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Man Hit, Seriously Hurt In Hit-And-Run Crash

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near 11th Avenue and Bannock Street. Officers responded to the area at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the suspect did not stay at the scene, however they do not have a description for the public. They say the victim is a man. UPDATE: The individual who was shot is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 720-913-STOP(7867) — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 15, 2022 They ask if anyone has any information that can help identify the vehicle or the driver to contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Guillermo Ramirez Charged In Fiery Crash In Golden That Killed Mother Of 3

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old man from Denver is now charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in a fiery crash in Golden on Dec. 17. Police say Guillermo Ramirez was driving a Chevy Malibu at speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour when he ran a red light at West Sixth Avenue and West Colfax Avenue and crashed into an SUV. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) Police say 24-year-old Brisia Leon was thrown from the Malibu and died. Leon had three children, ages four, five, and eight. After the crash, the SUV burst into flames. Three people were people...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Police Search For Homicide Suspect After Death Of Timothy Chavez

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are asking for the public’s help in trying to solve the apparent killing of a man in southwest Denver. Timothy Chavez was found dead on Thursday on the 9400 block West Wagon Trail Drive. (credit: Denver Police) So far police aren’t revealing how Chavez might have been killed other than to say they are investigating the case as a homicide. They said in a Crime Stoppers bulletin that it happened at 2:46 a.m. and that Chavez was already dead when officers arrived. Wagon Trail Drive is located just west of Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Larimer County Sheriff
CBS Denver

‘Great News!’: Deputies Find SUV Stolen From Marshall Fire Victims With Belongings Still Inside

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – There is some welcome news for a family who fled the Marshall Fire with just a few precious items — and then had their car stolen from the hotel parking lot where they were staying. Two weeks after the devastating fire, deputies found the stolen SUV, with their irreplaceable belongings still inside. (credit: Jefferson County) “Great news! Jeffco deputies recovered the stolen SUV belonging to a family that lost their home to the Marshall Fire,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Thursday. “The few possessions they had time to gather before evacuating were also recovered inside of the car.” After evacuating, the family was staying at a hotel in Westminster. Two black bins containing “irreplaceable” photos were inside the SUV when it was stolen. (credit: Westminster Police) The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing. RELATED: ‘We Are Disgusted’: Tent Storing Donations For Marshall Fire Victims Burglarized
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Firefighters Douse Construction Blaze

DENVER (CBS4) — A fire started at ground level of a multi-story building under construction Monday morning. It was short-lived, however. The blaze was knocked down shortly after firefighters from the Denver Fire Department dragged hoses down an alley and put water on it. The incident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. in the block surrounded by 6th and 7th Avenues, Santa Fe Drive and Kalamath Street. (credit: CBS) Copter4 found a dark smoke plume coming from the western side of the open ground floor of the building. Four floors of framed-in construction were above the fire floor. (credit: CBS) The fire ignited during welding operations, a spokesman for the department, Greg Pixley, told CBS4. Workers attempted to put the fire out themselves using fire extinguishers, he said. (credit: CBS) One worker was being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by Denver Health paramedics, Pixley added. There were no other injuries.    
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly Shooting In Aurora: Former Officer Adam Holen Charged In Death Of Teen Peyton Blitstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen was in court on Friday to face charges in the shooting death of 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein in Aurora on the day before Thanksgiving. Adam Holen (credit: Aurora Police) According to the responding officers, Holen admitted pulling his gun first, saying he felt threatened, but said Blitstein fired first. When police arrived, Holen told officers he confronted the teens because they were “racing” through the neighborhood — but the driver, a 17-year-old girl, said Holen made confusing comments, including “I love you, sweetie.” Holen has been charged with second-degree murder, felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon while drunk, and other charges. Holen has retained private counsel and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.  
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Weld County Sheriff Searches For Truck Theft Suspects

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff is asking for help in identifying two men involved in the theft of a truck. (credit: Weld County) The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said two men stole a pickup early Monday from a property in rural Weld County southwest of Gilcrest off Weld County Road 40. (credit: Weld County) Both suspects are described as Latino, one wearing dark-colored work boots, jeans and a camouflaged jacket. The other wore a light grey hoodie, a dark-colored baseball capt with a camouflage brim. (credit: Weld County) One man left the scene driving a white Ford F-150 with license plate number TQP-100. Anyone who recognizes these men are urged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600.
WELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Suspect Fires At Longmont Police Officers Before Being Struck By Police Vehicle

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A suspect was struck by a police vehicle on Thursday afternoon after leading Longmont police on a foot chase and shooting at them. (credit: Longmont Police) It all started when police in Longmont responded to an alley near 4th and Baker about 2:20 p.m. Thursday after a victim had located their stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle with four people inside. One of those, a male, ran away from the vehicle. Officers set up a perimeter and the male was located by a Longmont officer in the 600 block of Baker Street. That’s when the suspect...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

‘At Least We’re Not Stopped’: MLK Day Traffic Slows Drivers On I-70

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a trying day on the roads for drivers who were trying to make their way home from the mountains along Interstate 70. The Colorado Department of Transportation released these numbers for reference of how big of an uptick these holidays can have on the load on our road. (credit: CBS) Last year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend vehicles counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels were as follows: 2021 Westbound Eastbound Total Friday, Jan. 15 27,583 18,255    45,838 Saturday, Jan. 16 21,857 18,243    40,100 Sunday, Jan. 17 18,097  23,363    41,460 Monday, Jan. 18 16,482  25,151    41,633 Total 84,019        85,012   169,031 David Maxted who was driving back to Wheat Ridge Monday afternoon put it this way: “At least we’re not stopped. Like, not moving, That’s no fun!” Maxted was slowly making his way up to the Eisenhower Tunnel when CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson spoke with him. Like many drivers, he was moving ever so slowly. Thankfully no major weather issues existed on the roadway, leaving drivers with a wet but manageable drive home.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘Very Dangerous’ La Plata Escapee Elias Buck Captured In Arizona

(CBS4) — A 22-year-old Colorado jail escapee who is suspected of shooting and injuring a Farmington Police Department officer was taken into custody in Phoenix early Friday morning. The hunt for Elias Buck and his female accomplice, 28-year-old Victoria ‘Rossi’ Hernandez, lasted a week and involved law enforcement from local, state and federal agencies. (credit: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office) According to a Facebook post by the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, the Phoenix Police Department learned just after midnight that Buck and Hernandez were at a Quiktrip Convenience Store located at 8004 N. 27th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona. Buck attempted to run from...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Denver

Investigators Search For Denver-Area’s ‘Retro Bandit,’ Accused Of Several Bank, Commercial Robberies

(CBS4) — Denver-area investigators are searching for a bank robbery suspect who is being called “The Retro Bandit,” and they want help to name and find this person who is believed to have robbed two banks. One attempted bank robbery remains unidentified.(credit: FBI) According to the FBI Denver press release, Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Denver Police Department and Edgewater Police Department are all searching for “The Retro Bandit,” who the agencies believe is also responsible for several robberies of commercial businesses in Denver. They say he enters banks alone and demands money from a bank teller before leaving. An...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Authorities Remove 144 Horses From Grand County Property; Charges Against Owner Pending

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials investigating an animal neglect and cruelty case this week eventually executed a search warrant and took possession of 144 horses from the Snow Mountain Stables near Granby. The horses, used for winter sleigh rides and summer trail rides, were described to CBS4 as severely malnourished. Over the course of two days, the horses were taken to a Denver Dumb Friends League facility in Franktown, the Harmony Equine Center. Personnel from three counties and numerous organizations took part in the transport. The operation ended Wednesday night. One horse was described by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office as suffering from...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘Severely Malnourished’ Horses Seized From Grand County Property

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated here: Authorities Remove 144 Horses From Grand County Property; Charges Against Owner Pending GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A large number of injured and emaciated horses were removed by authorities from the Snow Mountain Stables near Granby during a two-day, multi-jurisdiction operation that concluded Wednesday night. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that its deputies executed a search warrant at the property at 1101 Grand County Road 53 on Tuesday in reference to allegations of animal cruelty and neglect. It did not clarify how the agency became aware of the condition...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

1 Person Unaccounted For After House Fire in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Golden Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire that destroyed a home on W 17th Place Thursday morning. One person is known to live in the home, and they have not been found by investigators. But at least one neighbor says the individual was seen around 5 a.m. taking out garbage. (credit; CBS) According to the fire department, multiple calls came in about the fire close to 5:30 a.m. Crews responded to the 1700 block of W 17th Place near Rimrock Drive, where flames were in the home’s attached, two-car garage and spreading through the attic. Immediate, nearby neighbors...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Madeline Cramer Charged With Hate Crime Over Vandalism At Cathedral Basilica Of The Immaculate Conception

DENVER (CBS4) – A 26-year-old woman who authorities believe vandalized a Denver church last fall is facing a hate crime charge. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Madeline Cramer on Thursday. (credit: Denver DA) The vandalism was done on Oct. 20 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Colfax Avenue at Logan Street. The suspect, who was apparently seen on surveillance video, sprayed graffiti on the building and on statues outside it with numerous offense, anti-Christian messages. (credit: CBS) Some of the spray painted words read “Satan Lives Here” and “Child rapists (gay slur).” It’s estimated that the incident resulted in $10,000 in damage. Father Samuel Morehead told CBS4 after the crime that he expected it was “either an act by somebody who is mentally unstable, or a true act of hate against Catholics.” (credit: CBS) The DA’s office said a warrant was issued for Cramer’s arrest. They said she initially fled to the West Coast but turned herself in to law enforcement on Wednesday night. She faces charges of committing a bias-motivated crime and criminal mischief.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy