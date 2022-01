Your church can play a huge part in ending homelessness. Ron Hall didn’t plan to write a book. In fact, his formerly homeless friend Denver Moore pushed him into doing it together. In the beginning, no one wanted to publish it—38 submissions and 38 no’s from publishers later, they had to publish it on their own. Who would’ve known their book “Same Kind of Different as Me” would sit on the New York Times bestseller list for three straight years? What single thing could take this story and spread it to so many people and change so many hearts? Only the latent power of kindness, and the lives it changes forever.

HOMELESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO