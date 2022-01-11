ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Police: South Florida Couple Kidnap, Torture Man For Three Days

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida man and woman are in jail charged in connection with the kidnapping and torture of a man for three days, including making him drink bleach mixed with rum, and threatening to force him to eat his own feces.

According to the Miami Police arrest forms, Marie Dorsainvil, 52, and Occius Dorsainvil, 56, lured the victim to an apartment, where they bound him in chains, demanded $50,000 and his car title, and forced him at gunpoint to admit he had an affair with the woman.

The ordeal began December 28 when police say Marie Dorsainvil asked the victim for a ride to her apartment. The victim said he had known her since Feb. 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyoDZ_0dhzEag000

Marie Dorsainvil Booking Photo (Miami-Dade Corrections)

When they arrived, she asked him to see her new apartment, but he declined stating both of them were married to other people.

Dorsainvil allegedly told the victim her husband was in Haiti, and he agreed to go inside.

When he sat on the couch, Occius Dorsainvil entered the apartment with a gun and tied the victim’s arms and legs, said  police.

It was not known how the two suspects are related.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brhv5_0dhzEag000

Occius Dorsainvil Booking Photo (Miami-Dade Corrections)

The duo forced the man to rehearse and record a statement admitting to cheating with the suspect, and told him that if he went to the bathroom, they’d force him to eat it. If he refused, they said, they’d shoot him.

The next day, the police report states, they offered him food, but he refused out of fear of having to go to the bathroom.

The suspects also “added chains to his arms and legs,” states the report. The suspects also demanded $50,000 in exchange for his freedom, but he told them he didn’t have that kind of money.

They demanded he sign over the title of his vehicle, said police.  He agreed only if they released him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MN71V_0dhzEag000

Occius Dorsainvil and
Marie Dorsainvil Booking Photos (Miami-Dade Corrections)

The third day, Dec. 30, they made him take a shower at gunpoint and told him he had to drink a bottle of alcohol in case they got pulled over by police.  Occius Dorsainvil reportedly told the suspect he would say he was driving him home since he was drunk so police would not believe him. Once inside his car, Dorsainvil ordered him to drink a bottle filled with a mixture of bleach and Haitian rum, said police. He said, “Do not throw it up or spit it out or I will shoot you. Chug it all.”

The victim pretended to be drunk and laid back in the front passenger seat. Twenty minutes later, he opened his eyes, and the suspect was gone, said the report.

The victim asked nearby pedestrians for help, they called police, and he was taken to University of Miami Hospital for treatment but has since been released.

The suspects were arrested on January 5 and 6 and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery with deadly weapon, attempted second degree murder and extortion.

Detectives have reason to believe that there may be additional people victimized by both suspects and are asking them to come forward by contacting the Miami Police Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or 305-579-6111.

Comments / 21

Novice News
3d ago

I dont know how your wake up in the day and say " Lets put this on the to do list today!" and still think your sane!!

Reply(1)
4
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Arrest Made After Lauderhill Police Car Set On Fire Outside Synagogue

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderdale Lakes man is In Custody accused of committing two different arsons in Broward county over the past month and a half. Brian Bocage, 21, faced a bond court judge Friday. Bocage has six criminal counts related to two different incidents. Thursday night Bocage was picked up on an outstanding warrant related to torching the Veterans memorial in North Lauderdale in early December. Bocage put video of himself setting the fire on Instagram. While BSO was questioning him, Lauderhill police arrived to ask him about the torching of a vacant police cruiser in a synagogue parking...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Corrections Officer Mercedes Patterson Charged In Assault

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida corrections officer was arrested after she reportedly assaulted a woman in Miramar. Mercedes Patterson, 28, has been charged with burglary with assault or battery. According to police, she broke through the door of her former girlfriend’s apartment at “Lake Vista Apartments” in Miramar on Thursday to get to her and her new romantic partner. Once inside, Patterson is accused of pushing her ex to the side and then hitting the second woman multiple times, causing a cut on her face. Patterson reportedly told police that she was the one who was attacked and she was just protecting herself.
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Using Car As Weapon Against Officers In Margate

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man who used his car to ram into several unmarked police cars in Margate on Friday has been taken into custody, according to police. Officials say Carlos Alberto Valladares Lugo is now facing a slew of charges, including several counts of aggravated battery on a police officer, grand theft auto and criminal mischief over a thousand dollars. He was initially wanted on gun charges. Police said he was spotted on Friday and then they say he used his car as a weapon as they tried to arrest him. One deputy was hurt in the process of getting Valladares Lugo into custody.
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Do You Recognize This Man? FBI Releases Photos Of Miami Bank Robbery Suspect

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Regions Bank branch in Miami. Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, 12310 SW 8th Street, on Friday, January 14th at approximately 10:20 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee. Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery but nobody was hurt. The FBI did not provide any other information, but in the photos, the suspect was wearing a white ball cap with an Addidas logo on it, a red shirt, blue jeans, and a black or dark-colored jacket. If you recognize the suspect or know any about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Confirm Shooting Death Of Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Near Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Miami-Dade police identified the man who was shot and killed Friday afternoon as he was driving a Toyota Camry with two children and a woman inside the vehicle near Zoo Miami. Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Shandler Antoine Beaubien. Beaubien was a rapper who went by the name of Wavy Navy Pooh. The children, a five-year-old and a one-year-old, and the woman who was in the car were unhurt. It happened at the intersection of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, at the entrance of the Deerwood community, across the street from Zoo Miami. “Once...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man Charged For Shooting Two Cargo Workers In Dispute Near Miami International Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested a man involved in workplace dispute that escalated into a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. The alleged gunman is 31-year-old Jackson Etienne, according to police. He is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. (CBS4) Investigators say there was argument between four employees at a cargo building on NW 23 Street and 66 Avenue, just west of Miami International Airport. “What occurred was there was some type of dispute that was stemming several days before and today this dispute escalated into a physical dispute between four males,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta Thursday night. During the dispute, Etienne pulled a gun, police say and opened fire. Two people, ages 18 and 23, were hurt. They were taken to a hospital by relatives who also work at the location. They were later transferred to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they were in stable condition, said police.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Dashcam: Turnpike Police Pursuit, Four Men In Custody

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An attempted traffic stop in Miami-Dade led to an early morning police pursuit on the Florida Turnpike. Miami-Dade police said it began when officers tried to pull over a silver Toyota, whose occupants were suspects in a burglary, near 12th Street but the driver sped off. WATCH the Dashcam Video here:   Other officers joined in the several mile chase and the Florida Highway Patrol was contacted for assistance. Dashcam video from an FHP cruiser showed troopers successfully performing a PIT maneuver in the area of NW 74th Street where it came to an end. The four men in the car were taken into custody and face a number of charges.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Police Officer James McDowell Charged With Grand Theft, Scheme To Defraud

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced the arrest of one of their own on Thursday morning. Authorities said that following an investigation by Fort Lauderdale’s Public Corruption Unit, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against officer James McDowell. He faces three counts of grand theft and one count of organized scheme to defraud. McDowell turned himself in to the Broward County Main Jail, Thursday, January 13th. Detectives said the investigation has revealed several instances where McDowell signed on to work off-duty details while still working his regularly scheduled shift at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, resulting in several hundred fraudulently billed hours and the loss of thousands of dollars. McDowell has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of criminal prosecution being handled by the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Haiti#Robbery#Cbsmiami#Miami Dade Corrections
CBS Miami

Two Officers With Miami Police Department Reinstated

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two city of Miami police officers fired last year will be back on the force in just a few weeks. The police department confirms Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and his wife, Nerly Papier, had their jobs reinstated. The couple was fired over an accident involving a city-issued SUV. Details of their reinstatement have not been released.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade State Attorney: 3 South Florida Police Officers Charged In Separate Incidents

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges against three South Florida police officers. The officers were charged with first-degree misdemeanor battery in three separate incidents. Fernandez Rundle said body cameras were instrumental in two of these cases. In the first case, body-worn camera footage shows Miami Gardens police officer Javier Castano appearing to kick a suspect in the head while the suspect was fully subdued on the ground. The video also shows the officer putting a knee to the suspect’s neck, causing injury to the man. Castano was relieved of duty after...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Sunrise Police Sergeant Caught On Video Putting Hands Around Throat Of Female Officer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise police sergeant is under investigation after bodycam video captures him putting his hands around a fellow officer’s neck. The sergeant, Christopher Pullease, is seen on video along with other officers during an arrest. That is when for some reason, the sergeant is seen putting his hands around her throat and pushing her back. The sergeant was placed on desk duty while the investigation continues.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Miami

Duvon Russell Jr. Arrested For Miami Gardens Murder

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a Miami Gardens murder last fall. On October 2nd, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 4600 block of NW 185th Street and found 26-year-old Royal Poetical Starz, who had been shot multiple times, dead in the street. A man wearing an orange t-shirt or hoodie and dark color pants was seen fleeing the scene on foot southbound on Northwest 47th Avenue, from Northwest 185th Street, according to police. Investigators said using information from the community and other leads developed during the investigation, they were able to identify Duvon Russell Jr., 28, as their suspect. On Friday, December 31, Russell Jr. was taken into custody by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges. Russell will be extradited to Miami-Dade where he’ll be charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Doral Police Make Arrest In CityPlace Parking Garage Shooting

DORAL (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in the parking garage of a popular entertainment center in Doral. Alex Arnaud has been taken into custody for allegedly firing several shots during an altercation that happened Sunday night at CityPlace. According to police, the fight began in one of the restaurants before spilling over into the parking garage. A witness said it over a man following a woman. The woman reportedly asked the man to leave her alone and he refused. He then reportedly physically assaulted her. The woman’s friends tried to come to her rescue, and that’s when two groups of friends started feuding. During the fight, someone was struck with a bottle. That’s when Arnaud is accused of pulling out a gun and firing several shots. “This is an individual that finds himself now looking at two serious felonies and he’s sitting in jail right now,” said Doral police spokesman Rey Vales. The 32-year-old is charged with attempted felony murder, discharging a firearm in public and resisting an officer without violence. No one was hurt in the shooting.
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Cellphone Video Of Shots Fired At CityPlace Helped Police Make An Arrest

DORAL (CBSMiami) – After several days of searching for the shooter who opened fire at a CityPlace parking garage in Doral, police have arrested 32-year-old Alex Arnaud in Homestead. Arnaud bonded out after spending just one night in jail. He walked out of jail Thursday, smiling, looking carefree. He mumbled, “The truth will set you free,” as he walked to his car. Witnesses of the shooting Sunday night say it doesn’t seem like he’s taking his actions very seriously. The woman who captured the viral video is Nina Okoroji. She was walking to her car to grab a sweater when she witnessed a...
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Man Shot During Domestic Dispute In Miami Gardens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was injured in a shooting in Miami Gardens early Friday morning. It happened around 7:30 a.m. near NW 177th Street and NW 14th Avenue. Miami Gardens police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between two men. One of the men was taken to the hospital, no word on his condition.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Exclusive: South Florida Law Enforcement Officers Afflicted With COVID Returning To Work Sooner

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 News has learned that South Florida police officers who have contracted COVID-19 have been returning to work sooner than expected. It follows new guidelines from the CDC in late December that shorten the isolation time for people who have contracted COVID to 5 days if they are asymptomatic and have no fever and wear a mask. South Miami Police have been able to return to work sooner. South Miami Police Chief Rene Landa says that officers who test positive normally have to wait 10 days to be retested, but now that period is shortened if they have no...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Firefighters Battle Opa-locka Junkyard Fire That Could Be Seen From Miles

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade firefighters battled a junkyard fire that was visible for miles in Northwest Miami on Saturday afternoon. The 2-alarm fire, reported in the 12700 block of NW 32nd Avenue in Opa-locka, started shortly after 11 a.m., authorities said. Authorities said it took over 20 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units to control the fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy flames and a large plume of thick, black smoke that could be seen from a distance, with several vehicles on fire. Firefighters said they also used aerial units in order to shoot water from above the fire to place it under control. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Apartment Complex Fire Displaces 6 Families In NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overnight fire at a Northwest Miami apartment complex has displaced six families. Flames raced through the units earlier Saturday this morning at the apartment complex located on northwest 95th Street and 13th Avenue. Residents who live in the complex say the smoke detectors did not go off. “I saw the smoke and right away I had to take care of the babies,” said one resident Luckily, there were no injuries reported in the blaze. Six families were displaced and the Red Cross tells CBS4 News they are helping 13 people, including 3 children.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Road Rage Shooting On Turnpike Lands Two In Hospital; Suspect On The Loose

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A shooting on the Florida Turnpike that left two people hurt is being called a road rage incident. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange in Northwest Miami-Dade. The driver of the Honda, who was struck by gunfire on Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange, drove to the Miami-Dade police department’s Northside Station for help. (CBS4) FHP investigators say a blue Honda Civic and a silver Chevrolet sedan were involved in some sort of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

‘I Want A Bloodbath,’ Barricaded Suspect Told Police During Hialeah Gardens Standoff

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released the identity of a man they said told police he wanted a ‘bloodbath’ during a police standoff in Hialeah Gardens on Monday afternoon. Police said Ruben Ricardo Santana, 41, had been accused of pointing a gun at a relative, her husband and a child on Sunday afternoon, at a home near NW 102 Place and 125 Street. On Monday afternoon, police responded to the 12600 block of NW 102 Place to talk to Santana regarding what had happened the day before. Here is what the arrest report said happened next: “Upon arrival at the...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy