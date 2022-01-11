Fire officials searching for a cause of a 3 alarm fire in Malden

3 alarm fire in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — Around 5 p.m. Monday evening, Fire Officials responded to reports of heavy smoke and flames coming out of an apartment building in Malden.

According to Fire officials over a dozen, firefighters are on scene at the blaze on Grove Street and Glenwood Street.

They didn’t know if anyone had been hurt and didn’t have further information.

Police asked the public to avoid the area because of the large fire.

The Mayor of Medford advised residents who lost power due to the fire in Malden to standby and not to worry.

“For those in North Medford who lost power: Due to the fire in Malden, National Grid had to de-energize the line. They are transferring now and power should be back in an hour or so” said Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services team from Lynn is on the scene providing snacks, hydration, and blankets to the responders on this cold night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

