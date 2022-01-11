ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis: Critical Race Theory Teaches ‘Kids To Hate This Country’; Pushes Legislative Proposal To Strengthen Enforcement Against It

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – When Florida lawmakers start the annual 60-day legislative session  on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be pushing an agenda which includes cementing in law a prohibition on teaching critical race theory in Florida classrooms.

During a nationally televised interview on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin,” which aired Sunday night, DeSantis said those in favor of critical race theory “want kids to hate this country. They want them to reject our founding, our institutions, and they want to replace that with their leftist ideology, which would obviously be disastrous for this country’s future,” he told host Mark Levin.

Critical race theory, which many Democrats argue is not taught in Florida classrooms, is based on a premise that racism is embedded in American institutions.

The State Board of Education approved a rule in June to eliminate critical race theory from Florida classrooms and instructional materials.

Now the governor says the push for legislative action would strengthen the ability for enforcement against those who teach it.

In addition, DeSantis said, under the proposal, parents would be able to recover attorney fees if they successfully sue schools that teach critical race theory in defiance of the state.

“We’re going to give parents the ability to go in and get legal relief if they’re not following our state standards with respect to history and government. And I think empowering parents to be involved, making sure parents have a right to inspect the curriculum, and it’s not just about critical race theory. I mean, there’s a lot of other inappropriate content that can be smuggled in by public schools, and in some parts of the country have a way worse than Florida in that regard,” said DeSantis.

In addition to public schools, DeSantis said the proposal would prohibit colleges and universities from hiring critical-race theory consultants, which the governor argued is a “cottage industry” designed to provide training to teachers and professors.

Republicans throughout the country have rallied behind opposition to critical race theory. But Democrats have largely criticized DeSantis, who is running for re-election in 2022, on the issue.

“Let’s be clear, Gov. DeSantis and his administration know full well that CRT (critical race theory) is not taught in K-12 schools or workplaces,” Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, said in a statement in December . “It’s unfortunate that instead of running on forward-looking ideas to improve people’s daily lives, Republicans would rather manufacture a crisis out of a non-issue, all in the hopes of fanning the flames of a culture war for political gain.”

Rep. Ramon Alexander, a Tallahassee Democrat who will become the party’s House leader after the November elections, said proposing such a law about critical race theory strengthens the argument for teaching about institutional racism.

“The mere fact that an institution could utilize laws to stop the truth from being told is a justification that we still have structural and institutional racism in America. So, we’re going to focus on making sure that our teachers and our public school system have the resources that they need,” Alexander said.

Carolyn Everett
6d ago

Unfortunately, governor, critical race theory is a part of this county’s history. By not teaching it doesn’t change a thing. Hatred is the foundation of this country!

Famous Jerry
6d ago

Also teaches kids that they are either racist when they were born or a victim of racism depending on the color of their skin. Which is a complete lie!

D.A.H.
6d ago

Kids are already learning that race or color is not their enemy, its government! CRITICAL GOVERNMENT FACT.

CBS Miami

On This MLK Day, Some Mobilize To Protect Voting Rights

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As many commemorate this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, some are also mobilizing to fight against a series of laws that are believed to be shutting some voices out. “It’s Orwellian doublespeak to invoke the concept of voting rights to mean ballot harvesting or prohibiting voter ID or having taxpayers fund elections,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. Last year, DeSantis signed Senate Bill 90 into law, it forced local elections supervisors to shift and scale back drop boxes, required voters to register more often for mail in ballots, and made it illegal for a trusted care giver or friend to...
floridianpress.com

Florida Democrats go Silent as 'Ghost Candidate' Controversy Unfolds

Outspoken Florida Democrats protesting “Write-In” or so-called “Ghost Candidates” are suddenly silent about their own apparent ghosts of elections past. The Floridian recently reported that several Democratic state legislators, including Progressive Reps. Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith—both from Orlando—have been critical of Florida Power & Light (FPL) over their alleged involvement in supporting “Ghost candidates” in the 2020 presidential election.
flaglerlive.com

Florida Legislators Are Stealing Money from Environmentally-Sensitive Lands Pot, Without Consequences

The Florida Legislature convened Tuesday for its regular 60-day session, so I hope you boarded up your windows and got your family to a shelter. This is not a traditional storm but rather a time when, as Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell put it recently, “Tallahassee will be filled with more manure than a pasture full of cows with irritable bowel syndrome.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis questions ‘backbone’ of John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh after justices uphold health care vax mandate

Conservative judges joined the liberal majority. Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a mixed review Friday of the U.S. Supreme Court’s two decisions regarding vaccine mandates, questioning the judgment of two GOP-appointed justices in the process. He noted the decision to uphold a challenge to Occupational Health and Safety Administration private...
floridapolitics.com

Florida Democrats ask Merrick Garland to intervene on state election proposals

Val Demings led a letter signed by every Democrat in Florida's congressional delegation. Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation want Attorney General Merrick Garland to protect Florida voters from suppression efforts. U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, led a letter co-signed by all 10 members of Florida’s House contingent...
WEAR

DeSantis says Florida will continue to reject 'Faucian' mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released a victory cry on Facebook following the Supreme Court's blockage of the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement for large businesses. DeSantis who has largely been against the restrictions bundled into the COVID-19 pandemic, says he will continue to reject 'Faucian' mandates. DeSantis posted...
The Independent

Florida Republicans want to force teachers to wear mics so parents can monitor classroom

Republican state legislators in Florida are considering a bill that would mandate school teachers to wear microphones in classes, chiefly so that parents can monitor what their children are being taught.The legislation is being pitched by Florida State Representative Bob Rommel, who says that his personal belief is that teachers can be monitored constantly without any infringements on privacy, CBS News reports.“I think if we can do it in a safe way to protect the privacy of students and teachers, I think we should do it,” Rep Rommel claimed. “I haven’t heard a response good or bad from any...
ABC Action News

Nikki Fried compares Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler: 'In a lot of ways'

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried compared Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler during a recent interview. Fried, a Democrat who is running for governor in 2022, made the remarks during Friday's edition of The Florida Roundup podcast. Co-host Melissa Ross, a reporter for Jacksonville public radio station WJCT, asked Fried...
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […] The post Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
