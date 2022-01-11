ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AG Issues Alert About Fake Charities Set Up After Fatal NYC Apartment Building Fire

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ikyrj_0dhx0qN300
On Sunday, Jan. 9, the New York City Fire Department reported that more than 200 members responded to a five-alarm fire at 333 East 181 St. in the Bronx. Photo Credit: New York City Fire Department / Twitter

New York Attorney General Letitia James is alerting residents about potentially fraudulent charities created following the fire at a New York City apartment building that killed 17 people, including eight children.

The fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, and smoke quickly spread throughout the building, injuring dozens of people, according to the New York City Fire Department.

James said those considering making donations to organizations claiming to be working to assist victims of the fire should consider the Attorney General Office's tips prior to making a donation.

“In moments of tragedy, New Yorkers are quick to offer support, donations, and strength to those in need, but too often, individuals take advantage of that kindness,” James said in a statement. “As we look to aid those who were impacted by the horrific fire in the Bronx yesterday, we must be vigilant and ensure that victims receive each and every donation that is intended for them. My heart is with the Bronx today as we mourn, pray, and heal as one community.”

The Attorney General's Office released the following tips:

  • Check Before Giving. Donate to charities you are familiar with and carefully review information about the charity before you give. Most charities are required to register and file financial reports with the Attorney General's Charities Bureau if they solicit contributions from New Yorkers. Check our website, charitiesnys.com, for financial reports of charities or ask the charity directly for its reports.
  • Ask How Your Donation Will Be Used. Find out how the charity plans to use your donation, including the services and individuals your donation will support. Find out more than just the cause. Find out what organization or entity will receive the money and what programs it conducts or what services it provides.
  • Look Into Newly Formed Organizations Carefully. Often, in the aftermath of tragedies, new organizations emerge to meet community needs. While most of these organizations are well-intentioned, and some may provide innovative forms of assistance, some may not have the experience or infrastructure to follow through on their promises, and some may turn out to be scams.
  • Solicited by Email? Find Out Who is Soliciting. If you receive a solicitation by email, find out who is behind that email address. Contact the charity whose name is in the email or visit its website to find out if the email is really from the charity. Do not give personal information or your credit card number in response to an email solicitation unless you have checked out the charity.
  • Be Careful When Giving Through Social Media or Other Fundraising Sites. Before giving through these social media or fundraising sites, research the identity of the organizer of the fundraising efforts and ask the same questions you would of a charity.
  • Exercise Caution Before You Text A Contribution. Check the charity’s website or call the charity to confirm it has authorized contributions to be made via text message.
  • Don't Give Cash. Give directly to the charity either by check made payable to the organization or through the charity's website.
  • Be Careful About Personal Information. Be cautious before giving credit card or personal information over the phone, by text message or via the Internet. In all cases, make sure you are familiar with the organization to which you give such information and check to see that the fundraising campaign is legitimate.
  • Report Suspicious Organizations. If you believe an organization is misrepresenting its work, or that a fundraising or charitable scam is taking place, please contact the Charities Bureau at charities.complaints@ag.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Daily Voice

Northern Westchester Woman Pursues Charges Against Nephew After Car Is Not Returned, Police Say

A family feud over a borrowed car could lead to criminal charges for a man in Northern Westchester after police were brought into the fold. On Saturday, Jan. 8, an Emmalon Avenue resident in North Castle advised investigators at the police department that she had allowed her nephew to borrow her vehicle in October 2021, and he has since refused to return it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Suffolk County Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after a late-afternoon Long Island bank robbery. The man entered the Citibank branch in Lindenhurst, located at 120 Sunrise Highway, at approximately 4:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and handed a teller a note demanding cash and announced a robbery, Suffolk County Police said. The...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reports#High Rise Building#Apartment Building#Ag#New Yorkers#Charities Bureau#Charitiesnys Com
Daily Voice

Responders: Dog Hospitalized In Hackensack Fire

Hackensack firefighters doused a house blaze that responders said sent a dog to an animal hospital Friday afternoon. First responders found heavy flames on the top floor of the 1½-story wood-frame home on Kent Street near northbound Route 17 shortly before 1:30 p.m. They had the fire knocked down...
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Northern Westchester Woman Nabbed For Shooting Incident

A Northern Westchester woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with a woman and two sons inside. Shaynna Session, age 18, of Peekskill, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 12, for the shooting which took place around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5. According to Lt. Jack Galusha, of...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects At Large After Robbing Long Island Liquor Store, Assaulting Employee

Two suspects are at large after allegedly robbing a Long Island liquor store and assaulting an employee who attempted to intervene, police said. It is alleged that two men entered Wheatley Hills Discount Liquors on Post Road in Westbury at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, and began taking several bottles of wine and liquor and pocketing them, prompting suspicion from the staff.
WESTBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
197K+
Followers
33K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy